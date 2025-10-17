‘Dancing With the Stars’ Hits Season’s Biggest Audience Yet With Nearly 6 Million Viewers for Dedication Night | Exclusive

“Dancing With the Stars” reached its biggest audience of Season 34 with Tuesday’s dedication night, which brought in nearly 6 million viewers, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The episode, which featured emotional tributes to the remaining celebrities’ loved ones, scored 5.98 million total viewers, according to live-plus-same-day Nielsen figures, marking a slight 2% uptick from the 5.88 million viewers that tuned in for Disney night. The viewership growth marks the fourth straight week since premiere that “Dancing With the Stars” has grown its total audience.

Dedication night brought in an especially strong audience of younger viewers, with the episode scoring a 1.53 rating among adults 18-34, marking the series’ best telecast in the demo in nearly 10 years since Nov. 13, 2015. Among the broadcast key demo of adults 18-49, the episode scored a 1.26 rating, matching a season high rating.

During Tuesday’s 8-10 p.m. time block, “Dancing with the Stars” swept the competition in both total viewership and key demo ratings as NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 4.77 million viewers and a 0.36 rating and CBS’ “NCIS” and “NCIS: Origins” averaged 4.50 million and a 0.27 rating.

Dedication night also brought in the biggest social media audience of the season so far with 4 million total social interactions. The episode also saw fan voting reach a new high of 50.15 million votes cast, up 11% from the 45 million votes cast on Disney night.

ABC’s domination on Tuesday night extended beyond “Dancing With the Stars” as “High Potential” swept the 10 p.m. hour with 4.15 million total viewers and a 0.33 rating, outpacing the premiere of CBS’s “NCIS: Sydney,” which scored 2.81 million viewers, by 47%.

With an average of 7.47 million live-plus-seven-day linear viewing, “High Potential” ranks as TV’s No. 1 entertainment series this season among total viewers. Since its Sept. 16 premiere, the Season 2 premiere episode has garnered 20 million total viewers across ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and digital platforms, according to viewing data through Oct. 15.