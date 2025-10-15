‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 5: Robert Irwin Leaves Judges in Tears With ‘You’ll Be in My Heart’ Dance on Dedication Night

It was a teary night in the ballroom as the “Dancing With the Stars” contestants performed dances to honor the ones that mean most to them.

Each star had the opportunity to not only dedicate their dance but also include their honorees into the routines for the first time in the show’s history. Contestants honored their mothers, siblings, best friends and even co-stars. Two-time “Dancing With the Stars” champion Kym Johnson joined the judging table to give her feedback throughout the night.

Hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough announced that the show hit another voting milestone, surpassing 50 million votes before revealing that no couples would be sent home on the emotional night.

Andy Richter paid tribute to his adopted daughter Cordelia with his salsa to “Jump in the Line” by Harry Belafonte. His partner Emma Slater brought Cordelia into the fold of the routine, twirling alongside her dad. Richter joked that his daughter picked up the steps faster than he did. Carrie Ann Inaba complimented the comedian, saying she saw improvement but the musicality was still off. Bruno Tonioli agreed but commended the duo for adding more content to the salsa.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin brought the ballroom to tears with his contemporary dance to “You’ll Be In My Heart.” Irwin dedicated the dance to his mother and “all the moms who don’t get the recognition they deserve.” Irwin tragically lost his father Steve Irwin when he was just 2 years old. His mother Terri made an appearance at the end of the routine. Derek Hough, who won Season 21 with Bindi Irwin, broke down in tears, saying “the world needs the Irwin family.” Irwin earned his highest scores of the season.

Bestie Lisa Anna Walter joined Elaine Hendrix on the ballroom dance floor Tuesday night for a foxtrot to This Will Be (An Everlasting Love).” The best friends met on set of “The Parent Trap” 28 years ago and have been attached ever since. Hendrix wanted to celebrate female friendship with her routine. The foxtrot was a true trio with Alan Bersten, including Walter in much of the routine. Ribeiro said it was a great audition for the “Abbott Elementary” star. Tonioli compared Hendrix to Ginger Rogers before giving her her highest scores of the competition so far.

Elaine Hendrix, Alan Bernsten and Lisa Ann Walter in “Dancing With the Stars.” (Disney)

“Mormon Wives” star Whitney Leavitt danced with her best friend, her husband Connor. She thanked him for making sacrifices to make her dreams come true before dancing a contemporary routine to “Heal” by Jamal Roberts. Her partner Mark Ballas played the thing standing in between their love during the routine in which Connor showed off his own dancing abilities. The judges commended the difficulty of the routine, but each of them pointed out a mistake that caused a dip in her scores.

Mama of three herself Jen Affleck dedicated her dance to her mother Maria. Affleck thanked her mom for moving from Ecuador to the United States and making a sacrifice for her to have the life she does now. She and her partner Jan Ravnik performed a Viennese Waltz to “Rescue” by Lauren Daigle. Guest judge Kym Johnson wanted to see more groundedness in the routine. Affleck was brought to tears in the skybox talking about her own journey with motherhood before acknowledging the strength of all the moms out there.

Dylan Efron made a sweet tribute to his little sister Olivia, dancing to his brother’s song “Rewrite the Stars” from “The Greatest Showman.” Efron said that his five-year-old sister changed his perspective on life and has shown him a level of love he hadn’t experienced before. He started the contemporary routine lifting his sister down the stairs and finished it with her in his arms. “I felt that story to the bottom of my soul,” Inaba said. “You made my night.” Tonioli told the reality star that he is improving week after week before the judges gave him the highest scores of the season.

Dylan Efron and his sister Olivia in “Dancing With the Stars.” (Disney)

LEADERBOARD: Week 5

Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach: 36

Robert Irwin & Witney Carson: 35

Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy: 35

Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas: 33

Jordan Chiles & Ezra Sosa: 32

Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten: 30

Scott Hoying & Rylee Arnold: 30

Jen Affleck & Jan Ravnik: 29

Danielle Fishel & Pasha Pashkov: 29

Andy Richter & Emma Slater: 24

“Dancing With the Stars” airs live on Tuesdays on ABC and streams on Disney+ in local time zones and the next day on Hulu.