How ‘Mormon Wives’ Star Jen Affleck Leapt From TikTok to ‘DWTS’ Just 8 Weeks Postpartum

Jen Affleck is starting to get her rhythm back after becoming a mom of three and jumping right into competing on “Dancing With the Stars” Season 34.

For the “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star, competing on the reality series has been a lifelong dream. The 26-year-old gained traction on TikTok for dancing on her countertops, but now she’s taking her talents to the ballroom floor.

“When I got the opportunity, I knew this would mean more than just dancing,” Affleck told TheWrap. “It would mean sharing more of my story.”

Additionally, the mother of three gave birth just eight weeks before the “DWTS” Season 34 premiere. Affleck was open in Season 2 of her Hulu reality series about her crippling postpartum depression, and she even stepped away from filming the show to take care of her mental health. This pregnancy, though, Affleck chose to prioritize her own happiness for herself and her family.

“The whole reason why I even started doing social media in the first place, which led me to reality TV, was so I could share my story,” she shared. “Hopefully, by doing that, I could maybe inspire another mom or make someone happy, and that’s exactly what ‘Dancing With the Stars’ focuses on.”

Affleck is paired with new pro Jan Ravnik for the dancing competition series. Best known for being a back-up dancer for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, Ravnik brings a new perspective to the ballroom. Affleck admitted she recognized Ravnik from his social media presence and was excited to get to work with him and hopes to do a routine to Swift’s music sometime this season.

The duo performed a salsa to “NUEVAYoL” by Bad Bunny for last week’s premiere night. Derek Hough critiqued Ravnik for his use of too many lifts in the dance, saying it took away from Affleck’s dance talent. Bruno Tonioli echoed those sentiments, saying the TikTok dancer is “good enough not to do that.”

“Week 1 was a little rough for me because the routine itself was so hard,” Affleck said. “I was doing so many twists and turns. Being freshly postpartum, it wasn’t easy.”

Jen Affleck and partner Jan Ravnik receive judges comments for their salsa to “NUEVAYoL” by Bad Bunny on the premiere night of “Dancing With the Stars” Season 34 (Credit: Disney/Eric McCandless)

Looking forward to One Hit Wonders night, Affleck said she is ready to wow the judges with more dance content than lifts and tricks. She and her partner will compete a quick step to “Take On Me” by A-ha – a more comfortable style that matches her energetic personality.

“We’re also dancing on the countertops, which is how I started this whole journey in the first place,” she teased.

Though Affleck stepped away from “Mormon Wives” at the tail end of last season, she also said she will be back in full force for Season 3, which is set to premiere on Hulu this November. The reality star looks forward to introducing fans to a side of herself that has been shadowed in the past few seasons.

“Season 1 and Season 2 only showed my depressing, sad side, which, if you were to ask anyone who’s close to me, that’s naturally not who I am as a person,” she said. “I wasn’t able to show my full authentic self, but that’s why I’m excited for Season 3 because I think people are going to see a more authentic version of myself and a more uplifting me.”

Plus, another “Mormon Wives” star joined the Season 34 cast of “Dancing With the Stars.” Whitney Leavitt, who was arguably a villain in Seasons 1 and 2 of their reality show, received the highest score on Week 1 of the ABC series. Affleck said that having a buddy on the show has actually helped more than hurt.

“Having her has made the experience even better,” she said. “We have the same background. We are both moms trying to juggle everything, and so it’s comforting to have someone who I can relate to.”

They’re both joined by several other digital-first creators in the cast, including Alix Earle, Dylan Efron and Hilaria Baldwin. Affleck noted that this shift in celebrity culture helps fans become more invested in the traditional entertainment.

“We’re entering a new era of social media and reality TV,” Affleck explained. “Social media and reality TV before was completely separate, but now that there’s been this kind of crossover, I think it’s making people more invested.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs weekly on Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+.