‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 8: Robert Irwin Sizzles With ‘Superb’ Paso Doble to White Stripes Hit | Video

The “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom was on fire for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night, honoring this year’s inductees.

Flavor Flav kept viewers on their toes Tuesday night with his hot takes and high scores. The night featured performances from each of the stars as well as two group dances with live performances from Chicago and Kool & the Gang.

The highest scoring contestant of the night Whitney Leavitt earned immunity for next week’s relay round after her paso doble to an Ozzy Ozbourne hit. Although the team dances brought out the friendship between the contestants, one star still had to go home. The ballroom bid farewell to Danielle Fishel and her partner Pasha Pashkov after their eight-week “Dancing With the Stars” run.

Team Chicago, led by Alfonso Ribeiro, Danielle Fishel, Whitney Leavitt, Jordan Chiles and Dylan Efron, performed a routine to a live performance of “25 or 6 to 4” by Chicago. They wowed the judges with their sleek routine. The team earned a perfect score. Team Kool danced a graduation-inspired routine to “Celebration” by Kool & the Gang. Andy Richter was captain of the team consisting of Alix Earle, Robert Irwin, Elaine Hendrix and Julianne Hough. The judges enjoyed their friendship and collaboration but wanted to see more nuance from the group. They earned a 38 out of 40.

Dylan Efron danced a jive to Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing,” paying homage to the rock legend and judge Bruno Tonioli. The judge starred in John’s music video for the 1983 hit. Efron’s partner Daniella Karagach included steps from the video into the routine. Though the jive showed off Efron’s abs and upbeat kicks and flicks, the judges wanted to see more ankle precision from the reality star. Flava Flav however was impressed by the routine, handing out his first 10 of the night. Tonioli admitted that the routine was “abs-olutely fabulous.”

Alix Earle brought the house down with her Paso Doble to “Livin’ On a Prayer.” The social media star dedicated the routine to her and Jon Bon Jovi’s home state of New Jersey – she even received a video message from the musician. Her partner Val Chmerkovskiy felt the pressure to deliver as the top three couples were performing the same powerful style, but the judges said Earle set the bar high. Tonioli called the routine “sexy as hell,” while Inaba said she “set the gold freaking standard.” Flav could barely get his words out but gave the couple a 9 keeping them one point away from a perfect score.

A teary Andy Richter grew emotional talking about the support from his growing online fandom. Last week the comedian competed on his birthday, and viewers across the country threw birthday watch parties for him. “I feel like I’m being held up and carried,” he told his partner Emma Slater. The comedian admitted he was nervous about being earnest in his contemporary routine to “God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys. The routine was simple, but the judges commended him for his dedication to the competition. Flava Flav gave Richter a nine, earning him his highest score of the season.

Whitney Leavitt was ready to bring the fierce competition with her paso doble routine to “No More Tears” by Ozzy Osbourne. Her partner Mark Ballas said that he wanted to include as much technical content as he could to make their paso doble stand out amongst the stiff competition. Hough called the routine “perfection,” and Tonioli praised the reality star for her perfectly precise Spanish lines. “Timing was on point ya hear me,” Flav said of Leavitt’s routine before giving her a 10. Inaba noted the reality star had a couple stumbles but said she brought her A-game.

“Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel fulfilled her dreams with her contemporary routine to Aerosmith’s “Dream On.” She opened up to her partner Pasha Pashkov about how her cancer journey pushed her to live out her dreams to the fullest. The actress told Julianne Hough that this week’s dance was like therapy for her. Inaba said she felt chills from the routine, but Tonioli and Hough noted that there were a couple mistakes that they could not forgive.

After an abdominal injury sent her to the hospital last week, Elaine Hendrix returned to the ballroom with a fire in her belly. The actress had to take two days off of rehearsal to rest ahead of show day. Hendrix and her partner Alan Bersten dedicated their Viennese Waltz to “What the World Needs Now Is Love” by Dionne Warwick to animals. Tonioli called the performance sumptuous and extremely elegant. “You know how to sell it, honey,” he said. Inaba and Hough praised the actress for her fluid quality of movement. “You don’t move like you was hurt,” Flav added. “You healed up beautifully.”

Jordan Chiles channelled music icon Tina Turner in her jazz performance of “River Deep – Mountain High.” After subpar comments from the judges last week, she and her partner Ezra Sosa were determined to get back on top. “You’re ballsy,” Inaba told the Olympic gymnast after her dynamic routine. Hough said that her flips and acrobatics deserved a 10. Flav could not stop beaming, giving his comments to the gold medalist, adding he wished he could give her a 55 not just a 10.

Robert Irwin set the floor aflame with his paso doble to “Icky Thump” by The White Stripes. He put the pressure on this week, comparing himself to professional dancers Mark Ballas and Val Chmerkovskiy. The wildlife conservationist brought the passion to his routine with Witney Carson. “I don’t care what nobody says you are the brand new Fred Astaire out here,” Flav said. “You guys were absolutely amazing.” Tonioli said his paso doble was superb. Inaba told Irwin that his momentum could take him to the finish line.

LEADERBOARD: Week 8

Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas: 79

Jordan Chiles & Ezra Sosa: 78

Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy: 77

Robert Irwin & Witney Carson: 38

Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach: 76

Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten: 75

Danielle Fishel & Pasha Pashkov: 74

Andy Richter & Emma Slater: 68

“Dancing With the Stars” airs live on Tuesdays on ABC and streams on Disney+ in local time zones and the next day on Hulu.