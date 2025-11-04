‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sets Annual Holiday Special as Part of ABC Slate

ABC is ringing in the holiday season with its slate of new and returning specials, series and original films.

Following the success of “Dancing With the Stars,” the network has tapped the series’ professional dancers to bring the holiday spirit to the ballroom with new annual special “Dancing With the Holidays.” The annual special will premiere on ABC Dec. 2 just one week after the Season 34 finale with festive-themed routines and musical performances.

The special joins ABC’s growing list of annual specials, including “CMA Country Christmas,” “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular,” ‘The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade,” “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025” and “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.”

This year the network will share the Christmas story of the birth of Jesus with “Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas,” hosted by Costner himself.

The network’s holiday film slate includes Disney classics like “The Sound of Music,” “Home Alone” and “The Santa Clause” trilogy. A new “Prep & Landing” special “Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol” will make its broadcast debut Nov. 30.

The holiday slate will also feature special episodes from “Abbott Elementary,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” “Shark Tank,” “Shifting Gears” and “What Would You Do?: Holiday Edition.” A new season of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” will premiere on the network Dec. 4.

ABC will also broadcast all five NBA games on Christmas Day in addition to a special episode of “Inside the NBA.”

See the full holiday schedule below. All times listed are in ET/PT.

Thursday, Nov.. 27

8:00-11:00 p.m. — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “Mary Poppins”

Sunday, Nov. 30

8:00-8:30 p.m. — Disney’s “Prep & Landing”

8:30-9:00 p.m. — Disney’s “Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice”

9:00-9:31 p.m. — Disney’s “Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol”

9:31-10:00 p.m. — “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

10:00-11:00 p.m. — “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

Monday, Dec. 1

8:00-10:00 p.m. — The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

Tuesday, Dec. 2

8:00-9:00 p.m. — “Dancing with the Holidays”

9:00-10:01 p.m. — “CMA Country Christmas”

10:01-11:00 p.m. — “What Would You Do?: Holiday Edition”

Thursday, Dec. 4

8:00-9:00 p.m. — Celebrity Family Feud: “The Housemaid vs The Housewives All-Stars Holiday Special”

9:00-10:00 p.m. — The Great Christmas Light Fight: “The Holiday Express” (Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. — The Great Christmas Light Fight: “Santa’s Making His List”

Sunday, Dec. 7

7:00-8:01 p.m. — America’s Funniest Home Videos: “Holiday Hoots, Santa Shenanigans, and Festive Funnies”

9:00-11:00 p.m. — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “The Santa Clause”

Tuesday, Dec. 9

8:00-10:00 p.m. — “Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas”

Wednesday, Dec. 10

8:00-8:30 p.m. — Shifting Gears: “Nutcracker” (Midseason Finale)

8:30-9:02 p.m. — Abbott Elementary: “Birthday” (Midseason Finale)

9:02-10:02 p.m. — Shark Tank: “1708”

Thursday, Dec. 11

8:00-9:00 p.m. — “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

9:00-10:00 p.m. — The Great Christmas Light Fight: “Christmas Vacation”

10:00-11:00 p.m. — The Great Christmas Light Fight: “Holiday Igloomination”

Wednesday, Dec. 17

8:00-10:00 p.m. — “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025”

Thursday, Dec. 18

9:00-10:00 p.m. — The Great Christmas Light Fight: “You Decked My Battleship”

10:00-11:00 p.m. — The Great Christmas Light Fight: “It’s Gonna Be Elftastic” (Season Finale)

Sunday, Dec. 21

7:00-11:00 p.m. — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “The Sound of Music”

Wednesday, Dec. 24

8:00-10:30 p.m. — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “Home Alone”

Thursday, Dec. 25

10:00 a.m. EST / 9:00 a.m. CST / 5:00 a.m. MST / 5:00 a.m. PST — 40th Anniversary Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

12:00 p.m. EST — NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks

2:30 p.m. EST — NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder

5:00 p.m. EST — NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

7:30 p.m. EST — “Inside the NBA”

8:00 p.m. EST — NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers.

10:30 p.m. EST — NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets.

Wednesday, Dec. 31

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025”

Thursday, Jan. 1

8:00-11:00 p.m. — “2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony”