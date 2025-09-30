Lainey Wilson Returns to Host 2025 CMA Awards on ABC

Country music superstar Lainey Wilson will return to host the 59th Annual CMA Awards this November.

This marks the nine-time winner’s second consecutive year of hosting. The country artist is tied with Megan Moroney and Ella Langley for the most nominations at this year’s awards show with six respectively.

“I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honor,” Wilson said. “I’m humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can’t wait to love on this genre that has given me so much.”

Wilson is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and is the only woman nominated for Entertainer of the Year, both of which she won at the 2023 awards show. Her song “4x4xU” is up for Song of the Year, and her album “Whirlwind” will compete for best album.

The CMA Awards winners are voted on by over 7,000 professional members of the Country Music Association. No performers and presenters for the awards show have been announced yet. Robert Deaton will serve as the executive producer of the awards show with Alan Carter directing and Jon Macks as head writer.

Wilson recently performed a rendition of “Go Rest High on That Mountain” for the In Memoriam segment at this year’s Emmy Awards with Vince Gill, honoring the television industry members that had passed that year.

The 59th Annual CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 19 from 8-11 p.m. EST on ABC and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.