Daniel Craig Says He Hopes to Work With Barbara Broccoli Again After James Bond Producer Cedes Control to Amazon

Daniel Craig said he hopes to work with Barbara Broccoli again following her and Michael G. Wilson’s choice to cede the rights of the James Bond franchise to Amazon.

Craig – who wrapped up his stint as 007 back in 2021’s “No Time to Die” – released a statement to TheWrap congratulating the two on their work with the franchise and wished them luck in their next move. And he hopes they are moves he can continue to be included in.

“My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished,” the actor shared. “I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them.”

The Bond franchise has been in the hands of creative individuals since Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman purchased the rights to Ian Fleming’s novels in 1961. After Broccoli died, his daughter, Barbara, took over alongside his stepson Wilson. Now the rights will be housed in a new joint venture between the two and Amazon MGM Studios, with the company obtaining creative control.

“My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli,” Barbara said in a Thursday statement. “I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of ‘No Time to Die’ and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

Wilson added, “With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.”

Rumblings of this creative shift have been happening since Craig wrapped his stint as 007 back in 2021. Amazon gained the rights to the titular spy when they acquired MGM in 2022, but creative control had always remained with Broccoli and Wilson. That will not be the case any longer.

“Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment,” Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said. “We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide. We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”