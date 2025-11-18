Daniel Dae Kim to Host ‘K-Everything’ South Korea Travel Series for CNN

“Lost” star Daniel Dae Kim has found his next project in “K-Everything” with CNN. His four-part, multi-platform South Korea travel series is set to premiere in 2026, the network announced on Tuesday.

“I’ve been lucky enough to watch Korea over the years take center stage as a cultural and economic powerhouse. It’s a genuine joy teaming up with CNN to explore the many qualities that make the country and its culture so special,” the host/executive producer said in a statement.

“Daniel brings an exceptional blend of curiosity and thoughtfulness to everything he does, making him the ideal guide for our audiences, who are eager to explore how Korean culture has become a global cultural phenomenon,” Amy Entelis, EVP of Talent for CNN Originals and creative development for CNN Worldwide, added.

EPs for “K-Everything” include Daniel Dae Kim, Amy Entelis, Ellana Lee, Katie Hinman, Jon Jensen and Ryan Smith for CNN Original Series. The show also marks the first collaboration between CNN Originals and its APAC Global Productions units.

“Across four immersive episodes, ‘K-Everything’ follows Daniel Dae Kim on a quest to discover how South Korea has sparked a global pop culture movement, driving trends in music, food, TV and film, and more,” per CNN’s logline. “From Busan to Seoul, Kim will trace the roots of Korean culture featuring cameos from some of the biggest names driving South Korea’s creative renaissance.”