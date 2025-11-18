Nate Bargatze Developing 100-Acre, Family-Friendly Theme Park in Nashville

Nate Bargatze has found his next venture: amusement parks.

The Tennessee born-and-raised comedian has teamed up with Storyland Studios to bring a 100+ acre theme park to his Nashville hometown. The entertainer announced the partnership at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions’ Expo conference on Tuesday.

“This project has been a long time coming, and we’re thrilled to officially announce that we have embarked on this journey with Nate, Felix and the entire Nateland team,” Mel McGowan, founder and chief creative officer of Storyland Studios, said. “Our goal is to create a truly premium themed entertainment experience right in Music City that reflects the unique humor and heart of Nateland, while also delivering a world-class destination for families.”

Storyland Studios, creators of Knott’s Berry Farm, Avengers Station and Libertyland USA, are currently exploring the concept and feasibility of a Nashville-based theme park. Above all, Bargatze said he wants to bring family fun to his hometown.

Nateland Experiences, a division of Bargatze’s entertainment company, is still reviewing sites that could host the park in the greater Nashville area, working closely with state and local officials. The park would host entertainment offerings in addition to retail, dining and hotel accommodations.

“Nate and Nateland are committed to good, clean, family-friendly entertainment. We live in middle Tennessee and recognize the need for a major attraction for people of all ages in the Nashville area,” Felix Verdigets, CEO of Nateland Entertainment, said. “We’re excited to see what our partnership with Storyland Studios will bring.”

Nate Bargatze teams up with Storyland Studios to bring an amusement park to Nashville, Tenn. (IAAPA Expo)

The team has conducted a feasibility study set to be completed in the first quarter of 2026. Once that’s finalized, the partners can move forward pitching to investors and fully develop the park’s concept.

Tennessee is home to Dollywood, located in Pigeon Forge about three-and-a-half hours outside of the Music City. The amusement park was created with Dolly Parton and her production company when the country star reopened the park in 1986.

In addition to his theme park endeavors, Bargatze will host “The Greatest Average American” for ABC this February. The comedian was the highest-grossing stand-up comic in 2024, with over a million tickets sold. He is set to star in “The Breadwinner” for TriStar Pictures, a feature film comedy he co-wrote with Dan Lagana.