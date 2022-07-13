Daniel Kaluuya Not Returning as W’Kabi in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Daniel Kaluuya is not returning as W’Kabi in the upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” TheWrap has confirmed.

Kaluuya had tobow out due to scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “NOPE.”

BREAKING NEWS: Fresh from my NOPE interview with Daniel Kaluuya he did not reprise his role in #BlackPanther2 due to his schedule conflicts w/ #NOPE!



It's official he's not in #BlackPantherWakandaForever — 🍅Jacqueline🍅 (@THATJacqueline) July 13, 2022

In the first “Black Panther” film, W’Kabi was the former head of security for Wakanda’s Border Tribe as well as T’Challa’s best friend. W’Kabi was also the husband of Okoye, who is the General of the Dora Milaje and the head of Wakandan armed forces and intel. Okoye is played Danai Gurira, who is expected to return in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Gurira will return along with fellow “Black Panther” stars Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett. The death of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in four Marvel films, including “Black Panther,” will be addressed as Marvel has decided to not recast his character.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is set for release on Nov. 11, 2022.

“Nope” which stars Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Michael Wincott and Steven Yeun opens in theaters on July 22.

Marvel declined to comment.