It’s been more than 12 years since “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” wrapped the fantasy series on the big screen, but that doesn’t keep fans from approaching its star Daniel Radcliffe with shouts of “It’s Harry!”

Unfortunately, as he explained to host Kelly Clarkson and his “Merrily We Roll Along” Broadway costars Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff, he’s aged a bit in the interim.

“I’m like, ‘I’m sorry.’ They’re like, ‘You’re old now, what happened?’” Radcliffe said of these interactions, joking that he disappoints “kids on, like, a regular basis.”

The conversation picked up on Monday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” as the three musical theater stars of the Stephen Sondheim revival reflected on their lives as parents.

Radcliffe just welcomed his first son to the world in April and Mendez has a young daughter at home — one who’s particularly excited to dress up for Halloween.

“As someone who dresses up for a living, it’s not, like, my favorite thing to put on a costume, but of course my daughter really wanted us to do ‘Frozen,’ so she’s Anna and I am going to be Elsa and my partner is going to be Kristoff,” Mendez told Clarkson.

Coincidentally enough, Kristoff was voiced in Disney’s “Frozen” and “Frozen 2” by her costar Groff — a fact that Mendez hasn’t yet shared with her daughter.

“She has no idea that Uncle Jonathan is Kristoff yet,” she said. “That’ll be mind-blowing when she figures that out.”

“Oh my god, yeah, she would lose it,” Clarkson said, adding that her kids learning that she voiced a character in 2019’s “UglyDolls” was a memorable learning experience.

“It broke the wall. It was kind of intensely sad,” Clarkson said of the realization. “They saw me in this movie called ‘UglyDolls,’ and they were like, ‘We don’t understand.’ And I was like, ‘Well, you know, like Elsa. She’s a real person.’ And they were like, ‘What?!’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ I felt like a horrible human. But it was going to happen sooner or later.”

That’s when Radcliffe chimed in with his own experience popping kids’ fantastical bubbles.

“I do that to kids on, like, a regular basis,” he said. “When they’re like, ‘It’s Harry!’ I’m like, ‘I’m sorry.’ They’re like, ‘You’re old now, what happened?’”

As Clarkson said she has to remind her daughter sometimes: “We age, honey.”

Watch the full “The Kelly Clarkson Show” clip in the video above.