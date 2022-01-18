Daniel Radcliffe to Star in Comedic ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Biopic for Roku

Daniel Radcliffe is set to star in the title role of “WEIRD: The Weird Al Yankovic Story” for Roku, the company announced on Tuesday. The film will focus on the prolific career of the Grammy-winning musician and pop cultural icon.

Produced by Funny Or Die and Tango, “WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story” is Roku’s first original biopic. Production for “WEIRD” will begin in Los Angeles in February. The film will be available exclusively for free on The Roku Channel.

“WEIRD: The Weird Al Yankovic Story” is written by Al Yankovic & Eric Appel. Appel will also direct the film and is an executive producer. Yankovic produces, along with Mike Farah, Joe Farrell and Whitney Hodack for Funny Or Die, and Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva for Tango. Funny Or Die’s Henry Muñoz III and Tango’s Neil Shah are executive producers.

Per the film’s official description: “The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. ‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule. And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for,” Yankovic said in a statement.

Henry Muñoz III, Funny Or Die Chairman and executive producer said: “I am excited that my first project as the owner of Funny Or Die Studios is to help bring the story of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic to the screen. Weird Al is a comic genius and his impact on pop culture, his mastery of the music video, his award-winning music and his incredible life are a perfect fit for the talented producers at FOD. We are honored to partner with Roku, Tango and our director Eric Appel on this important movie. WEIRD has brought together a weird and wonderful team of creative people, to tell the story

of a man who has made people laugh and sing across the world.”

“Weird Al” Yankovic is a five-time Grammy winner and the best-selling comedy recording artists ever. He landed the first comedy album #1 debut in 2014 with “Mandatory Fun” and is one of just 3 recording artists to have top 40 hits in all of the last 4 decades.