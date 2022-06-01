‘The Suicide Squad’ Star Daniela Melchior Will Appear in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

After breaking out in “The Suicide Squad” as DC villain-turned-antihero Ratcatcher 2, Daniela Melchior has reunited with director James Gunn and will have a small role in the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”



“[Daniela] is one of my favorite people & actors around, & I hope this is just the second of many projects we’ll work on together,” Gunn said in a tweet confirming the appearance.



Melchior’s role is still under wraps, though it is one of many that she has lined up following “The Suicide Squad.” She is also set to star alongside Henry Golding, Noomi Rapace and Sam Neill in the spy action film “Assassin Club” and in the next “Fast & Furious” film “Fast X.”

Production on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” recently wrapped ahead of a release on May 5, 2023. The film is set to be the last “Guardians” film directed by Gunn, with series star Dave Bautista also saying on Twitter that he expects it to be his last performance as Guardians member Drax. Bautista returns with “Guardians” regulars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Bradley Cooper alongside Sylvester Stallone, Elizabeth Debicki and Will Poulter.



Melchior’s casting was first reported by Deadline.