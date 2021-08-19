‘Dark Side of the Ring’ Season 3B Trailer: Luna Vachon Dealt With ‘Some Serious S—‘ (Exclusive Video)

“Dark Side of the Ring” returns next month with the back half of its third season — but we can get the Vice TV show some heat right now.

Watch the Season 3B trailer via the video above, which is exclusive to TheWrap.

In our sneak peek, fans will get a sense of just how (clinically, it sounds like) troubled Luna Vachon (pictured above) was, and see just how bothersome Jim Ross finds talking about the infamous WWF Plane Ride From Hell. And that’s just two of seven remaining episodes.

Additionally, the second half of Season 3 incudes: “The Double Life of Chris Kanyon,” “Blood & Wire: Onita’s FMW,” “Bikers, Bombs & Bedlam Johnny K9,” “Extreme & Obscene: Rob Black’s XPW” and “The Steroid Trials.”

With “The Plane Ride From Hell” up first and the steroid stuff set as the Season 3 finale, WWE fans of a certain age are going to want to make this one a series recording on their DVRs.

“Dark Side of the Ring” hails from writer Evan Husney and director Jason Eisener, who executive produce alongside Vanessa Case, Catherine Whyte and Lee Hoffman. Barry Davis is a producer.

“Dark Side of the Ring” is a Vice Studios production in partnership with Bell Media’s Crave. “Dark Side of the Ring” is Vice’s most-watched show of all time.

The second half of “Dark Side of the Ring” Season 3 premieres on Sept. 16.

Below is the remaining episodic lineup and their airdates. Loglines are in Vice’s own words.

“The Plane Ride From Hell” (Sept. 16, 2021)

A private 757 flight descended into a nightmare as intoxicated wrestlers clashed with their flight crew, erupting into one of wrestling’s most infamous scandals.

“The Double Life of Chris Kanyon” (Sept. 23, 2021)

In a culture that celebrates machismo and negative gay stereotypes, wrestling innovator Chris Kanyon kept his own sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.

“Blood & Wire: Onita’s FMW” (Sept. 30, 2021)

After Japan’s Atsushi Onita created FMW and its spectacular matches featuring explosions and gratuitous gore, his handpicked successor took his own life while drowning in debt.

“Bikers, Bombs & Bedlam Johnny K9” (Oct. 7, 2021)

Johnny K9 led a double life as an in-ring brute and the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and a gruesome double murder.

“The Many Faces of Luna Vachon” (Oct. 14, 2021)

A striking villain in the ring, Luna Vachon was a groundbreaking physical performer who battled mental illness and addiction while seeking to champion women’s wrestling.

“Extreme & Obscene: Rob Black’s XPW” (Oct. 21, 2021)

XPW merged Rob Black’s passions for hardcore porn and deathmatch wrestling, but after he waged a war with federal authorities his empire imploded.

“The Steroid Trials” (Oct. 28, 2021)

In the mid ’90s, wrestling was rocked by accusations of rampant steroid abuse. With star witness Hulk Hogan, prosecutors set out to prove that Vince McMahon was the one responsible.