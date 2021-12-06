Dave Bautista in Talks for M Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’

Dave Bautista is in talks to star in the next film from M. Night Shyamalan, “Knock at the Cabin,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for this one, but Shyamalan is writing and directing based on his own original idea. Universal has dated the film for release in theaters on February 3, 2023.

Shyamalan will also produce alongside Ashwin Rajan for Blinding Edge Pictures. Marc Bienstock and Steven Schneider will also produce.

Bautista most recently starred in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” and in Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead,” both from this year, as well as the series “See” with Jason Momoa. He recently joined the cast of “Knives Out 2” from Rian Johnson, he’ll star in Brad Peyton’s “Universe Most Wanted” and will reprise his role as Drax in “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.” He’s also expected to return for the recently announced “Dune 2” and is attached to star in a buddy action film with Momoa at MGM.

Shyamalan’s most recent film “Old” brought in $90.1 million worldwide at the box office, and it was his sixth movie to open at No. 1 at the box office.

Bautista is represented by CAA, Meisner Entertainment Group’s Jonathan Meisner, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman’s Karl Austen. Shyamalan is represented by WME, Range Media, and Greg Slewitt and Matt Johnson.

Deadline first reported the news.