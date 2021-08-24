Jason Momoa Says He’s Doing a Buddy Cop Movie With Dave Bautista

Days after Dave Bautista put it out into the world that he wanted to do a “Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie” with Jason Momoa, the “Aquaman” actor said Monday that he’s on board and that the project is “off to the races.”

Momoa appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” Monday and responded to the tweet from his co-star Bautista, whom he works with on both “See” and the upcoming “Dune.” And it really sounds like this is happening.

“He literally texted me about four days ago that we need to do a buddy cop film,” Momoa said. “I said absolutely. He said, let’s do it in Hawaii. I said let’s do it! I’ve got an idea. So it’s off to the races now, we’re doing it.”

Bautista’s original tweet took off last week online, including with the idea that “Deadpool” director David Leitch direct the film. And “Dune” and “The Suicide Squad” star David Dastmalchian even volunteered for a part playing the guy they have to “rough up” to get intel on some bad guys.

“It sells itself, bro,” Momoa added. “Dave loves wearing Speedos. I love wearing board shorts. And both of us with our shirts off. He’ll be grumpy and I’ll be charming. Boom. It sells itself, bro. I have the hair. He doesn’t have hair. We cover all the demographics.”

Corden put it to the audience to determine what the film’s title could be to really get this off the ground, and he joked that when he found out Momoa is a big fan of classic films, the movie he really wants to see is a “Gone With the Wind” remake also starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista.

Check out Momoa’s interview with Corden above and here.