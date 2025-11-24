Lil Dicky, aka Dave Burd, in Talks to Make Animated Feature Debut With DreamWorks

Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky is headed to DreamWorks Animation.

The rapper, comedian and actor is in talks to sell an original animated film pitch to DreamWorks Animation, the celebrated studio behind “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Shrek” and “The Wild Robot.”

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Burd, who is represented by UTA and HJTH, is the co-creator, executive producer, writer and star of the critically acclaimed FX comedy “Dave,” which was based on his life. The show, which ran for three seasons, featured guest appearances from Brad Pitt and Rachel McAdams.

His most recent album, “Penith (The Dave Soundtrack)” was released in 2024. It is his second studio album and the official soundtrack to the FX series, featuring songs from all three seasons of the show.

DreamWorks Animation is coming off of three hits in 2025 – “Dog Man,” “The Bad Guys 2” and “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie.” All three films were on the Academy Awards longlist for the Best Animated Feature prize. Next year sees the release of “Forgotten Island,” the new animated original from “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” director Joel Crawford and his frequent collaborator Januel Mercado. And 2027 sees the return of everyone’s favorite sour green ogre, with the release of “Shrek 5,” directed by Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn. Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz will return for the sequel, alongside Zendaya.