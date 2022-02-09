Dave Chappelle was among those who spoke out against an affordable housing project in his hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio, this week.

At a council meeting on Monday, Chappelle threatened to nix several businesses he’s developing in the area if officials chose to move forward with the housing development. The “Dayton Daily News” reports that, through his company Iron Table Holdings LLC, the comedian is funding a restaurant called Firehouse Eatery and comedy club called Live from YS.

“I cannot believe you would make me audition for you. You look like clowns,” Chappelle said Monday at the village council meeting. “I am not bluffing. I will take it all off the table.”

Following Chappelle’s complaints, the council voted 2-2 with one abstention on the plan.

Yellow Springs had been working with Oberer Homes on a development project of homes, duplexes, and townhouses. The revised plan that was voted against on Monday would have set aside 1.75 acres of land to construct 20 to 30 units of affordable housing, according to council documents obtained by the “Daily News.”

With the affordable housing part of the plan shut down, the council will move forward with a previously approved plan to use the land to construct 143 single-family homes starting at around $300,000.

Chappelle and other Yellow Springs residents had previously voiced concerns about the development plan. At a December council meeting, Chappelle said he was “adamantly opposed” to the plan, revealing that he lives behind the proposed development.

“I’ve invested millions of dollars in town. If you push this thing through, what I’m investing in is no longer applicable,” he said. “I would say that Oberer can come and buy all of this property from me if they want to be your benefactor because I will no longer want to.”

He cited concerns about the demographic that the development might attract, adding: “The average age of the village is 49 years old. Without a school, you will not attract young families and this city will not live beyond the retirees that decide to settle here.”

“The potential of this place is immense, and Oberer is not the only solution,” he concluded.