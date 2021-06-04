That damn Michael Che was just trying to promote his new sketch-comedy show, HBO Max’s “That Damn Michael Che,” when his friend and other Thursday night host Dave Chappelle hijacked the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” spot.

Che was attempting to Zoom live with Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC late-night show, when Chappelle, who had Che over to his house in Ohio, continuously popped into frame to plug his podcast, “The Midnight Miracle.” Che probably should have picked the hotel option — sounds like there’s a nice, though possibly haunted, place right there in town.

“Oh, I know that guy,” Kimmel said when Chappelle first jumped in. “Hey Dave.”

“Hello Jimmy Kimmel,” Chappelle responded. “I don’t want to take away from Michael’s shine, but ‘The Midnight Miracle’ is streaming right now on Luminary…and Apple starting on Tuesday night.”

Che chimed in that he is on the current episode of the Chappelle’s podcast. So at least there is SOME tie-in to what Kimmel’s bookers planned for.

From there, Chappelle continuously popped in with jokes and self-promotion. That Poor Michael Che.

At least Che got two segments last night. Following the commercial break, Kimmel rolled a clip from “That Damn Michael Che” featuring “Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update” alum Colin Quinn.

“Colin Quinn is one of the funniest guys there is, right?” Kimmel posed.

“Easily, easily. He was like the first person to tell me I should do ‘Update,’ too, so it was really special to have him on the show,” Che said.

“Which ‘Update’ Colin do you like better: Jost, or Quinn?” Kimmel asked.

“Oh Quinn, by far. Not even close. You don’t even have to ask me– you don’t have to finish the question,” Che deadpanned.

Watch the video above. Che and Kimmel almost got through the second segment without That Damn Dave Chappelle jumping in to talk about himself and plug his podcast.