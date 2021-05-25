Lil Nas X Says His ‘SNL’ Pants Rip Came at ‘Perfect’ Moment – or You Would’ve Seen ‘Everything’ (Video)

Lil Nas X had a very memorable “Saturday Night Live” musical guest debut on Saturday, when the singer ended his show-stopping performance of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” with a wardrobe malfunction that he didn’t let stop the show.

“So, I was pretty much going down the pole, you know, doing my little sexy drop-down. And boom — I feel air,” Lil Nas X told Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s “Tonight Show.” “I was like, OK, there is definitely a breeze going on, and I also feel like some popping still happening while I was down there… So I was like, just please don’t be on TV already. And ‘SNL’ is actually live.”

Oh, Fallon — a former longtime “SNL” cast member — is very aware and clearly sympathized with Lil Nas X’s pants rip problem on the Season 46 finale.

“You know what the worst part is? At the end of the performance, the dancers are supposed to touch me and tug on me and whatever,” the singer added. “And they were tugging on the pants and I was like, please God, no. And I couldn’t say it, because that would ruin the performance, ‘Hey guys, please, stop’– that would ruin the performance.”

Lil Nas X noted that of all the ways this could have gone down, “it was perfect timing,” because, “If it had ripped any other time during the performance, everything. Over.”

Seriously, the singer said he couldn’t even move to make it off the stage without being fully exposed.

“Everybody was leaving the stage, and the ‘SNL’ people, a lot of them still didn’t know… they were like, ‘Come on, Nas, you have to get ready for the next performance.’ I’m like, ‘I literally cannot leave or everybody here will see everything. Please bring me a towel.’ So they brought me a towel.”

Watch Lil Nas X’s interview with Fallon above.