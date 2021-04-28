HBO Would Not Let Michael Che Call His New Show ‘That Black-Ass Michael Che’ (Video)

“Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update” anchor Michael Che dropped by Jimmy Fallon’s studio on Tuesday to promote his new HBO Max show, ‘That Damn Michael Che.” The streaming series has an awesome title, but it was almost awesome-r.

“I want to talk about this show on HBO Max. I’m so psyched that you made this,” Fallon said. “It’s called ‘That Damn Michael Che,’ which is so funny even just saying that title because the audience is like, ‘Why would you say that about Michael Che?'”

“That’s why I like it, because it could go either way,” Che said. “It could be like: (smiling) ‘Man, that damn Michael Che is funny’ or (sternly) ‘That damn Michael Che.’ I like the kind of weight of it.”

He added: “I wanted to call it ‘That Black-ass Michael Che,’ but HBO said, ‘No.'”

The discussion about the upcoming HBO Max show’s title comes after a number of jokes at Colin Jost’s expense, and a quick chat about Elon Musk hosting “SNL” next month with musical guest Miley Cyrus. This particular Musk conversation ignored a fairly big elephant in the room.

This past weekend, “Saturday Night Live” cast members Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant both posted and deleted social-media messages that appeared to be critical toward the Tesla and SpaceX founder.

On Sunday, Yang posted a photo on Instagram of a tweet from the Tesla CEO that read, “Let’s find out how live ‘Saturday Night Live’ really is,” to which Yang replied, “What the f-k does this even mean?”

Shortly after Elon Musk’s hosting gig was announced, fellow cast member Aidy Bryant posted a retweet from Sen. Bernie Sanders calling it a “moral obscenity” that “the 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half of our people.”

Last night, Fallon also pretty easily coaxed the very opinionated Che to play his “Wheel of Opinions” game.

All episodes of sketch show “That Damn Michael Che” will be available to stream May 6 on HBO Max. Elon Musk hosts “SNL” two days later.