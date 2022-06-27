Dave Franco, Ed Harris, Jena Malone and Katy O’Brian are the newest cast additions to the A24 romantic thriller “Love Lies Bleeding,” an individual with knowledge of the project confirmed to TheWrap.

O’Brian (“The Mandalorian”) will appear opposite previously announced star Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), as well as Anna Baryshnikov (“Dickinson”).

Directed by Rose Glass (A24’s “Saint Maud”) from a script by Glass and Weronika Tofilska, the film is described as a romance driven by ego, desire and the American Dream. Production begins this week.

A24 is set to produce with Andrea Cornwell for Lobo Films and Oliver Kassman for Escape Plan Productions, with Film4 co-developing and co-financing. A24 will also oversee global release of the film.

Franco most recently appeared in the cast of the Apple TV+ series “The After Party” and will co-star opposite Jamie Foxx in the upcoming Netflix film “Day Shift.” “The Hunger Games” star Jena Malone can be seen in the final season of “Goliath” with Billy Bob Thornton and JK Simmons. Harris appeared in “Top Gun: Maverick” and stars in the new season of “Westworld” on HBO.

Deadline first reported the news.