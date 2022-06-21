A24 is financing and producing “A Different Man,” a new thriller from writer/director Aaron Schimberg that is set to star Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve and Adam Pearson, TheWrap has confirmed.

The official logline for the new film from the “Chained for Life” director: “Edward is an outcast seeking a new life and fresh start. After he undergoes facial reconstructive surgery, he becomes fixated on a man starring as him in a stage production based on his former life.”

Alongside A24, Christine Vachon and Gabriel Mayers of Killer Films, Vanessa McDonnell of Grand Motel Films and Jason Reif will produce. Stan will executive produce. Production on “A Different Man” starts next month.

Stan, perhaps best known as his role as the Winter Soldier in the expanded Marvel Cinematic Universe (most recently in a Disney+ original series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), earlier this year starred in the horror comedy “Fresh” for Searchlight (now on Hulu) and Reinsve recently starred in Joachim Trier’s Oscar-nominated drama “The Worst Person in the World” (also now on Hulu). Pearson, who suffers from neurofibromatosis, is A24 royalty, having previously played a memorable role in Jonathan Glazer’s 2013 film “Under the Skin.”

