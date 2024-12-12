David Bonderman, Co-Founder of Private Equity Giant TPG, Dies at 82

David Bonderman, co-founder of TPG who led the private equity giant to become a major investor in the entertainment industry, died Wednesday. He was 82.

Bonderman’s death was announced in a statement released by his family and his companies. His cause of death has not been made public.

“Rarely the loudest person in the room, but often the smartest, David remained humble, once saying that his personal strength was ‘Not knowing a lot about something but knowing enough to make a decent decision,’” the statement said.

Born in Los Angeles to a Jewish family in 1942, Bonderman received his bachelor’s degree at the University of Washington in 1963, Seattle, after which he attended Harvard Law School, graduating in 1966. At first working in academia, he briefly served under the U.S. Attorney General in the Civil Rights division at the tail end of the Lyndon Johnson administration.

He transitioned into business during the 1970s and in 1992 co-founded TPG — then known as Texas Pacific Group — alongside James Coulter and William S. Price III.

The LA native eventually steered the company into entertainment industry investments, starting in 2004 when TPG partnered with Sony on a leveraged buyout of MGM. TPG were majority stakeholders alongside Providence Equity Partners in a consortium that formed the company MGM Holdings, which retained ownership of the venerable studio until 2022, when it was acquired by Amazon in an $8.45 deal.

TPG made large investments in Creative Artists Agency starting in 2010, and in 2014 acquired a majority 53% stake. French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault’s Artemis bought out TPG’s stake in CAA in 2023.

TPG also invested in Spotify and Untitled Entertainment.

In addition to his investments through TPG, Bonderman was a pivotal figure in bringing professional hockey to Seattle as co-majority owner of the Seattle Kraken, alongside his business partner Jerry Bruckheimer. Bonderman was credited as a key figure in building the Kraken’s home, Climate Pledge Arena, and with helping to develop the team’s logo and branding.

Bonderman was also a lifelong environmentalist and served on the boards of The Wilderness Society, World Wildlife Fund, American Himalayan Foundation, and the Grand Canyon Trust. A music lover as well as a sports fan, he was also a donor to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In their own statement, his children said, “We are all grateful for having experienced his wisdom, wit, generosity, and love. His zest for life, and his passions, especially sports and music, were infectious. He was always there for his friends and family, and we will miss him greatly.”