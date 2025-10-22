David Chase Developing ‘Project: MKUltra’ Limited Series at HBO

“The Sopranos” creator David Chase is in the midst of developing at new limited series at HBO, centered on the CIA’s MKUltra initiative.

The series, titled “Project: MKUltra,” is adapted from John Lisle’s “Project Mind Control: Sidney Gottlieb, the CIA and the Tragedy of MKUltra,” which Chase optioned.

Described as a dramatic thriller, the series is centered on the infamous chemist and spymaster Sidney Gottlieb, often known as The Black Sorcerer, who headed the CIA’s MKUltra Psychedelic program which conducted dangerous and deadly mind control experiments on willing–and unwilling–subjects during the height of the Cold War, per the official logline.

More to come …