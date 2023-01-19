David Crosby, Legendary Musician, Dies at 81

David Crosby, a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has died at the age of 81.

“It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django,” his wife Jan Dance said in a statement shared with Variety.

“Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers,” she wrote.

Crosby was born on August 14, 1941 in Los Angeles and went on to become one of the most prolific and influential singer and songwriter of the ’60s and ’70s.