CNN’s David Culver Upped to Senior National Correspondent

CNN Worldwide has promoted David Culver to the role of senior national correspondent.

Culver, who’s played a central role in the network’s coverage around the world, is currently based in Los Angeles, where he has done in-depth stories from the U.S.-Mexico border and delivered an hour-long special on psychedelics from Jamaica.

Prior to that, he was based in Beijing where he covered major news stories out of China and the Asia-Pacific region, including the coronavirus and the country’s unprecedented containment measures. Culver’s coverage, which included traveling to the original epicenter of Wuhan and living through the pandemic’s lockdown in Shanghai, earned him and his team the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in TV Journalism, the Overseas Press Club of America’s David Kaplan award and the George Polk Award, marking the first time in its 73-year history that the top honor for Foreign Reporting went to a television report.

Additionally, he’s reported on China’s alleged human rights abuses, traveling to Xinjiang to investigate the separation of children from their families in 2021, the controversial 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the U.S-China trade war, the NBA controversy and the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Prior to joining CNN, Culver served as an anchor and reporter for NBC Washington, covering crime, politics and education. He reported on multiple national breaking news events, including the Parkland Florida school shooting, the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting and various hurricanes that ravaged parts of the US.

Culver has also traveled multiple times to Cuba, reporting on the reopening of the U.S. Embassy, Pope Francis’ visit and the death of Fidel Castro, and produced a 30-minute Emmy award winning documentary, “Rediscovering Cuba: A Journey Home”, which chronicles his mother and grandmother’s return to their native Cuba more than 50 years after they fled the island-nation.

Before NBC Washington, Culver was an anchor and reporter for WAVY-TV in Hampton Roads, Virginia.