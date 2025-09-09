‘Amityville Horror’ Remake Set at Amazon MGM Studios With David F. Sandberg to Direct

David F. Sandberg has come aboard to direct a new “Amityville Horror” movie, which is now in development at Amazon MGM Studios, the company announced on Tuesday.

Ian Goldberg are Richard Naing wrote the script, which is a reimagining of the original horror classic. The duo also wrote the script for “The Conjuring: Last Rites,” which was released in theaters this past weekend and has already earned $187 million at the global box office.

The original “The Amityville Horror” was released in 1979 and received a high-profile remake in 2005 that starred Ryan Reynolds and Chloë Grace Moretz. The franchise is based on Jay Anson’s book “The Amityville Horror: A True Story.”

Producers include The Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard along with Sandberg. The Safran Company’s Natalia Safran and Lotta Losten will executive produce.

Sandberg is well known for his success directing “Annabelle: Creation,” also produced by The Safran Company, which grossed over $300 million at the worldwide box office. He brings to the project not only a proven track record in horror, but also a longstanding creative partnership with The Safran Company.

Goldberg is repped by WME and New Wave Entertainment and Del Shaw Moonves. Naing is repped by Independent Artist Group and Circle Management + Production.