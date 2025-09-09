‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Alum Ronen Rubinstein Among 5 New Series Regulars for ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ Spinoff

“S.W.A.T. Exiles” has added a familiar face from the “9-1-1” universe to its cast.

Actor Ronen Rubinstein, who played Tyler Kennedy Strand on “9-1-1: Lone Star” throughout its run on Fox, is among five new series regulars added to the spinoff series from Sony Pictures Television, which stars Shemar Moore. New cast additions also include Lucy Barrett (“Deep Water,” “Charmed”), Adain Bradley (“Warfare”, “Tarot”), Zyra Gorecki (“La Brea”) and Freddy Miyares (“When They See Us”).

Production on the series begins later this month in Los Angeles, preserving 200 local production jobs for the crew who worked on the last eight seasons of the flagship CBS series. Kevin Tancharoen was tapped to direct the first episode, with recent credits that include “The Brothers Sun” on Netflix, “The Book of Boba Fett” on Disney+ and Peacock’s “Teacup.”

The cast additions come a day after flagship cast members Jay Harrington and Patrick Esprit were announced to be reprising their roles in the first episode of the spinoff series. The cast is led by Moore, who will reprise his role as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson after his eight-season run on the original series.

“S.W.A.T. Exiles” follows Hondo, who is brought back onto the force and out of retirement to lead an experimental SWAT unit after a high-profile mission goes awry. He is responsible for turning this unpredictable group of young recruits into an impenetrable squad, one that could save the program that defined his career.

Jason Ning serves as showrunner and executive producer. Additional EPs include Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Shemar Moore, James Scura and Jon Cowan. Sony Pictures Television will produce and distribute the 10-episode series.