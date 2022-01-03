David Fahrenthold, Investigative Reporter on Trump Finances, Jumps From Washington Post to NY Times

David Fahrenthold will leave the Washington Post this month to join the New York Times as an investigative reporter, the papers announced Monday.

Since joining the Post in 2000, Fahrenthold broke major stories about former President Donald Trump including the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape ahead of the 2016 election. In 2017, he won a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting on the real estate magnate’s misuse of his charitable foundation.

“Along with his work, we will miss Dave’s sharp humor, good cheer and friendship,” said a Post staff memo, which was shared on Twitter by the Post’s Paul Farhi.

According to New York Times Washington Bureau Chief Elisabeth Bumiller, who sent her own staff memo, he will start in his new role on Jan. 24.

“Since 2017, Dave has covered the Trump Organization as a business, examining the conflicts of interest it posed for then-President Trump, and the way Trump used the presidency to benefit his own bottom line. He broke news about Trump’s use of the presidency to funnel taxpayer money to his properties, about companies and countries patronizing Trump businesses while lobbying the Trump administration, about the Trump Organization’s reliance on undocumented workers, and about the financial practices now under scrutiny by the Manhattan District Attorney and the New York Attorney General,” she said.

In addition to the Pulitzer, Fahrenthold has also won a George Polk Award, a Robin Toner Prize, the Hillman Prize and other honors. He is also on the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism’s advisory board at the University of Maryland.