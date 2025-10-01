David Harbour in Talks to Join Pedro Pascal in Tony Gilroy’s ‘Behemoth!’

David Harbour is in talks to join Pedro Pascal in “Andor” creator Tony Gilroy’s “Behemoth!,” TheWrap has learned.

“Behemoth!” is said to be about a cellist, and marks the filmmaker’s first movie as writer/director since “The Bourne Legacy” back in 2012. Production on the Searchlight film begins this fall.

Sanne Wohlenberg, one of Gilroy’s top lieutenants on “Andor,” will produce alongside him, with fellow “Andor” vet Damián García as cinematographer.

When TheWrap last spoke to Gilroy, he said that the experience of making “Andor” is directly influencing his approach on “Behemoth!”

“I just think that the system that we made, the workflow and how we don’t let anything fester for more than a moment, how we deal with everything as it comes in, and how everybody knows everything [will be utilized],” he said. “I think our highly communicative community, spiritual teamwork approach to making things — I think it took a long time to evolve for us to get to perfect that. I think the model that we made is a model I would like to use in all creative projects going forward. How to make things with other people are lessons that I will carry for the rest of my life, no matter what I’m making.”

Harbour is an Emmy- and Tony-nominated actor whose credits include “Hellboy,” “Black Widow” and “Revolutionary Road.” He most recently starred in “Thunderbolts*” and, up next, he will star in “Stranger Things” Season 5 and “DTF St. Louis.” He is repped by WME and Sloan Offer Weber.

