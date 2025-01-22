David Leitch in Talks to Direct ‘Ocean’s 14’

“The Fall Guy” and “Deadpool 2” director David Leitch is in talks to direct “Ocean’s 14” for Warner Bros. Discovery, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are expected to return. The duo last starred in “Ocean’s 13,” back in 2007.

“We have a really good script for another ‘Ocean’s’ now, so we may end up doing another one. It’s actually a great script,” Clooney previosuly said. While he was reluctant to call it “Ocean’s Fourteen,” he did say, “The idea is kind of like ‘Going In Style,’” referencing the 1979 film written and directed by Martin Brest, starring George Burns, Art Carney and Lee Strasberg, about three elderly friends who decide to break the monotony of their lives by pulling off a heist. (It was remade, poorly, in 2017.)

Steven Soderbergh directed Clooney’s three “Ocean’s” movies. The franchise was revived in 2018’s “Ocean’s 8,” an all-female heist movie that starred Sandra Bullock as Danny Ocean’s sister, alongside Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Helena Bonham Carter. (Interestingly, in that movie, it’s implied that Danny is dead, although it certainly left the possibility open that it was – surprise! –another con.)

More recently, a prequel has been mobilized with “Barbie” stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling playing the parents of Danny (and Debbie). Jay Roach, who directed Robbie in “Bombshell,” will direct the movie, which is set in the 1960’s, which is when the original Rat Pack version of “Ocean’s 11” was produced.

The InSneider first reported the news.