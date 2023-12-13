George Clooney’s new film as a director, “The Boys in the Boat,” in coming out soon, and in a new interview with Uproxx, he revealed that there’s a script for another “Ocean’s Eleven” film that he actually enjoys.

“We have a really good script for another ‘Ocean’s’ now, so we may end up doing another one. It’s actually a great script,” Clooney said. While he was reluctant to call it “Ocean’s Fourteen,” he did say, “The idea is kind of like ‘Going In Style,’” referencing the 1979 film written and directed by Martin Brest, starring George Burns, Art Carney and Lee Strasberg. (It was remade, poorly, in 2017.)

What’s interesting is the “we” Clooney uses. It would be interesting to see if he and Steven Soderbergh, who directed Clooney’s three “Ocean’s” movies and was once Clooney’s producing partner, would reteam. Since “Ocean’s Thirteen,” they had almost made several projects, including “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” at one point meant to be Soderbergh’s swan song before “retirement” (Soderbergh didn’t retire and the movie was eventually made by Guy Ritchie) and 2021’s crime drama “No Sudden Move” (Clooney would have cameoed at the end; his “Ocean’s” partner Matt Damon made a fine fill-in).

After Clooney and Soderbergh’s three “Ocean’s” movie, the franchise was revived in 2018’s “Ocean’s 8,” an all-female heist movie that starred Sandra Bullock as Danny Ocean’s sister, alongside Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Helena Bonham Carter. (Interestingly, in that movie, it’s implied that Danny is dead, although it certainly left the possibility open that it was – surprise! –another con.)

More recently, a prequel has been mobilized with “Barbie” stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling playing the parents of Danny (and Debbie). Jay Roach, who directed Robbie in “Bombshell,” will direct the movie, which is set in the 1960’s, which is when the original Rat Pack version of “Ocean’s 11” was produced.