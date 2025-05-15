‘Fall Guy’ Director David Leitch in Talks to Direct ‘Gears of War’ Adaptation at Netflix

“Dune” writer Jon Spaihts wrote the script

Gears of War

“The Fall Guy” director David Leitch is in talks to direct the “Gears of War” video game adaptation at Netflix, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

“Dune” writer Jon Spaihts wrote the current draft of the script.

Set on the planet Sera, “Gears of War” is a third-person shooter that follows a former P.O.W. who leads the human resistance against the Locust Horde, a race of creatures who emerge from beneath the Earth’s surface intent on eliminating mankind.

“Gears of War” is one of the most celebrated sagas in video game history. The franchise defined the first generation of HD gaming upon its release and has since gone on to exceed $1 billion in grosses with over 45 million players worldwide.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

More to come…

Bella Ramsey in "The Last of Us" Season 2, Episode 4 (Liane Hentscher/HBO)
