David Matalon, TriStar Co-Founder and Producer of ‘Heat,’ ‘L.A. Confidential,’ Dies at 82

David Matalon, an acclaimed film executive and producer who co-founded TriStar Pictures and later led Regency Enterprises, died Dec. 2 at his home in Beverly Hills, a spokesperson shared with TheWrap. He was 82.

Born July 5, 1943, Matalon began his career at Columbia Pictures International, where he rose to executive vice president before departing to co-found TriStar Pictures. As one of TriStar’s original founders, he played a key role in shaping the studio’s early identity and strategic direction.

He later led day-to-day operations at Regency Enterprises from 1995 to 2008. Under his leadership, Regency produced “L.A. Confidential,” “Heat,” “Fight Club,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” “Unfaithful,” “Entrapment” and “The Fountain.”

During his tenure, Regency signed an exclusive 15-year distribution deal with 20th Century Fox.

After leaving TriStar, Matalon worked as an independent producer. His credits include “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” “Color of Night,” “Hear No Evil” and “Breaking Up.”

He is survived by his daughters, Michelle and Shirlee; his brothers, Roy and Amnon; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

