David Simon Blasts CNN for Hyping RFK Jr.’s Physique: ‘Has F–k All to Do With Anything’

Author, journalist and heralded creator of “The Wire” David Simon scolded CNN Wednesday for producing a video package centered around Democratic 2024 presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.‘s physique.

“There’s nothing journalistic about CNN pimping a dead-brained demagogue’s physique as if it has f–k all to do with anything that should matter to anyone,” he wrote on Twitter. “If your newsroom hasn’t been emptied of professionals yet, my god, as a matter of everyone’s self-respect, it should be.”

There's nothing journalistic about @CNN pimping a deadbrained demagogue's physique as if it has fuck all to do with anything that should matter to anyone.



If your newsroom hasn't been emptied of professionals yet, my god, as a matter of everyone's self-respect, it should be. https://t.co/ElaZv3pPaA — David Simon (@AoDespair) June 28, 2023

The social media evisceration came in response to an early morning tweet from CNN reading, “There’s nothing junior about presidential candidate RFK Jr.’s pecs after his shirtless workout went viral.” That tweet, which was quoted by Simon’s post, shared a CNN-produced video package that exclaimed, “Who knew under that sedate suit and tie exists a body even Rocky would admire?”

Elsewhere in the report, Kennedy is shown doing shirtless push-ups, cut from a workout video the 69-year-old politician posted himself on Sunday captioned: “Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden!”

As the CNN report confirmed, no debates, or even push-up contests are set between the two politicians — yet.