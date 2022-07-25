David Warner, British Actor Known for ‘Titanic’ and ‘The Omen,’ Dies at 80

David Warner, the British actor best known for his screen work in “Titanic,” “Tron” and “The Omen,” has died. He was 80 years old.

In a statement to the BBC, Warner’s family confirmed his passing, noting that it was a result of cancer-related illness.

“Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity,” they said. “He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken,” the statement continued.

The Manchester-born performer studied at the heralded Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, and soon found success onscreen, winning a BAFTA Award for Karel Reisz’s 1966 feature “Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment,” opposite Vanessa Redgrave, and later an Emmy Award for his work in the 1981 miniseries “Masada.” His stage credits also impressed, earning acclaim early on in his career for the title roles in “Henry VI” and “Hamlet” at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Per his family’s statement, Warner is is survived by “his beloved partner Lisa Bowerman, his much-loved son Luke and daughter-in-law Sarah, his good friend Jane Spencer Prior, his first wife Harriet Evans and his many gold dust friends.”