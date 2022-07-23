James Caan, the celebrated actor known for his work in “Thief” and “The Godfather” films who passed away on July 6, died from a combination of various heart issues.

According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the primary cause of death was a heart attack, followed by coronary artery disease, which he had been diagnosed with three years prior.

The document also noted that the 82-year-old suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure.

As his family announced via his Twitter account the following morning, Caan died the evening of July 6. The death certificate confirms that he passed at 9:02 p.m. local time, at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was laid to rest at Eden Memorial Park.

Upon the news of his death, the New York-born actor was lauded by Hollywood and fans for his six-decade career that spanned titles like “Misery,” “Brian’s Song,” “Dick Tracy,” “Rollerball,” “The Gambler” and “Funny Lady.” Though best known for playing the archetypal tough guy (he was nominated for an Oscar for playing Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather Part II”), his charisma and intensity translated across a wide range of genres and styles, from his early TV roles to films like “Elf.”

TheWrap previously reported that Caan will posthumously appear in the 2023 film “Fast Charlie” alongside Pierce Brosnan and Morena Baccarin. Per the synopsis, Caan plays a legendary mob boss whose sunset years are abruptly cut short by a rival boss. Following the murder, his loyal companion and hired gun Charlie (Brosnan) embarks on a mission to avenge his death.

On July 7, Brosnan shared photos of himself and Caan on the set of “Fast Charlie.”

“You gave of yourself to the art of acting and performance to the very end,” Brosnan wrote in an Instagram post. “My heart has a deep sorrow this day for your passing. I shall cherish the memory of you always.”

You can read Caan’s death certificate in its entirety here.