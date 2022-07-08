Actor Pierce Brosnan posted photos on Instagram from his work with James Caan on the set of one of the late actor’s final projects, “Fast Charlie.”

“On the set of the movie ‘Fast Charlie’ with the great man himself James Cann, farewell Jimmy. We had many laughs together over those five days in New Orelans,” Brosnan captioned the post. “You were an inspiration to me as [a] young actor starting out, and an even greater one as a man watching you work each day against great physical pain and discomfort. You gave [all] of yourself to the art of acting and performance to the very end.

“Fast Charlie” is directed by Phillip Noyce and also co-stars Pierce Brosnan and Morena Baccarin. A rep for Screen Media told TheWrap that the project has wrapped production and that Caan completed his work on the film. They are planning a release for “Fast Charlie” for 2023. Filming took place earlier this year.

The project is based on Victor Gischler’s “Gun Monkeys” novel. Caan plays an aging mob boss who is killed only to have his death avenged by his loyal friend and hired gun, played by Brosnan.

The “Godfather” star died Wednesday at the age of 82. His official Twitter account announced the news Thursday.

“My heart has a deep sorrow this day for your passing,” Brosnan’s caption continued. “I shall cherish the memory of you always. My heart felt [sic] condolences to your family. May you Rest In Peace, forever in the light.”

Many more actors, filmmakers and Hollywood figures have expressed fond memories of the “Thief” actor following his death.

“TopGun: Maverick” star Miles Teller shared a direct message he received from Caan on Twitter, noting, “I will cherish this message for the rest of my days.”

“Hey buddy, just wanted to say great job with everything,” Caan wrote to Teller in September 2020. “I enjoy your work. Never loose the passion and continue to be authentic. Good luck.”

Barbara Streisand also shared her condolences, writing, “I’m so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented.”

Others including “Elf” co-star Zooey Deschanel, “Misery” co-star Kathy Bates and author Stephen King posted tributes to Twitter, as well.

James Caan was a true delight. My favorite memory of him was shooting part of a montage for the end of Elf and he started playing piano — he played beautifully — I sang and he played and I was just astonished by his talent! pic.twitter.com/dnzryK81Fd — zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) July 7, 2022

I’m heartbroken to hear of Jimmy’s passing. Shocked. No words. Thank you, Jimmy. Love you, your ‘Kat’ @James_Caan — Kathy Bates (@MsKathyBates) July 7, 2022