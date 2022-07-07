James Caan, who died Wednesday evening, will have at least one more performance in a film called “Fast Charlie” coming to screens next year via distributor Screen Media.

“Fast Charlie” is directed by Phillip Noyce and also co-stars Pierce Brosnan and Morena Baccarin. A rep for Screen Media told TheWrap that the project has wrapped production and that Caan completed his work on the film. They are planning a release for “Fast Charlie” for 2023. Filming took place earlier this year.

“Fast Charlie” is based on the novel “Gun Monkeys” by author Victor Gischler, who was nominated for an Edgar Award for the book. Caan stars in the crime drama adaptation as an aging mob boss who is killed only to have his death avenged by his loyal friend and hired gun, played by Brosnan. Here’s the full synopsis:

Charlie Swift (Brosnan) has worked for his aging mob boss Stan (Caan) for 20 years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend and has no plans to leave anyone alive.

Baccarin plays the female lead, Marcie, a quick-witted ex-wife of a mobster killed by Charlie. She forms an unexpected pairing with Charlie in his revenge against the rival mob. Noyce directed the film from a script by Lee Goldberg and Richard Wenk.

Caan died Wednesday evening at 82 and was known for playing the short-tempered tough guy in classics as varied as “The Godfather” and “Thief,” as well as in movies like “Brian’s Song,” “Misery” and “Elf.” Caan’s other most recent roles include 2015’s “The Wrong Boyfriend” and “Sicilian Vampire”; 2016’s “JL Ranch,” “Good Enough,” “The Good Neighbor”; and “The Red Maple Leaf” and “Undercover Grandpa” in 2017.