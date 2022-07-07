James Caan, ‘Godfather’ and ‘Thief’ Actor, Dies at 82

James Caan, best known for playing tough guy roles like Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather” and Frank in “Thief,” has died, according to a tweet from Caan’s family. Caan was 82.

The Oscar-nominated performer’s other memorable roles include “Misery,” “Brian’s Song” and “Elf.”

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the actor’s Twitter page said.

Caan was born in the Bronx in 1940, the son of Jewish immigrants from Germany. Caan grew up in Sunnyside Queens and would attend Michigan State University to play college football.

Afterwards, Caan got bit by the acting bug and attended New York City’s Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre to study acting for the next five years under Sanford Meisner.

Caan would break out playing Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo in 1971’s “Brians Song” opposite Billy Dee Williams who starred as fellow Bears running back Gale Sayers. Caan would garner his first Emmy nomination for the portrayal of the cancer stricken athlete.

Caan would then go on to play hot headed Sonny Corleone in 1972’s “The Godfather” for director Francis Ford Coppola. Caan initially auditioned for the role of Michael which went to Al Pacino. Caan and Coppola previously worked together on 1969’s “The Rain People” where Caan played a brain damaged football player.

Caan would get nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in “The Godfather.” Caan would cameo as Sonny in a flashback scene in 1974’s “The Godfather Part II.”

After the success of “The Godfather” films, Caan would go on a tear in the 70s and star in such films as 1973’s “Slither,” 1974’s “The Gambler,” 1975’s “Rollerball,” “The Killer Elite” and “Funny Lady” opposite Barbara Streisand.

In 1981, Caan would star in Michael Mann’s crime epic “Thief” playing master safe cracker Frank. The film gained a cult following over the years and along with “The Godafther,” Caan would claim “Thief” is his greatest performance.

At the height of his stardom, Caan would also become notorious for passing on starring roles that would bring success to other actors.

During Caan’s peak years of stardom, he rejected a series of starring roles that proved to be successes for other actors. The films include “MAS*H,” “The French Connection,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Apocalypse Now,” “Blade Runner,” “Love Story” and “Superman.”

