David Zaslav Celebrates ‘Superman’ Box Office Win, Touts ‘Bold 10-Year Plan’ for DC: ‘Just the First Step’

David Zaslav celebrated the $122 million opening weekend box office of “Superman” as “just the first step” in his overarching plans for the DC brand on Sunday, congratulating DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran on the launch of the rebooted brand.

“I remember my first meeting with James three years ago. He spoke about growing up in Missouri and how the characters of the DC Universe weren’t just stories to him, they were like his family,” the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO said in a statement. “His personal bond with these DC heroes was powerful and I knew then that James was the right person to bring them to life. His love for the DC world runs deep, and it shines in every frame of his work.”

The executive continued by touting the opening of “Superman” as the beginning of a “bold ten-year plan” that Gunn and Safran have mapped out, and that Zaslav has approved. “The DC vision is clear, the momentum is real, and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead.”

Gunn, too, took to social media to celebrate the successful box office of the film.

“I’m incredibly grateful for your enthusiasm and kind words over the past few days. We’ve had a lot of ‘Super’ in Superman over the years, and I’m happy to have made a movie that focuses on the ‘man’ part of the equation – a kind person always looking out for those in need,” Gunn wrote on Threads. “That that resonates so powerfully with so many people across the world is in itself a hopeful testament to the kindness and quality of human beings. Thank you.”

The $217 million global launch of “Superman” this weekend is a solid start for the film, and positive reviews from both critics and audiences should pave the way for a strong continued performance at the box office — something previous DC films “Man of Steel” and “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” struggled to capture after big opening weekends.

The pressure was on. When Zaslav combined Warner Bros. and Discovery, he enacted a plan to capitalize on WB’s biggest IP with new “Lord of the Rings” films, a “Harry Potter” TV series and a reboot of the DC universe. “Superman” is the first of these to kick off, and the revamped DC will continue with the release of a “Supergirl” movie and a horror-tinged “Clayface” movie next year alongside the HBO Max series “Lanterns” starring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as Green Lanterns.

Gunn has also teased the next film featuring Corenswet’s Superman, although he has hinted that it may not be a straightforward sequel. Additionally, Gunn and Safran are developing new takes on Batman and Wonder Woman, and of course an eventual “Justice League” movie that will bring all the main DC heroes together.

Read Zaslav’s full statement below.