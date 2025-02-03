Former ‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Casey Deidrick Arrested for Alleged Domestic Assault

Former “Days of Our Lives” star Casey Deidrick was arrested Sunday on a domestic assault charge in Nashville. The 37-year-old actor, known for playing Chad DiMera in 362 episodes of the soap opera from 2009-2013, was taken into custody by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

TheWrap has confirmed that an arrest warrant was issued and Deidrick was detained after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and taking her phone from her in their Nashville home. After being charged with domestic assault and interference, he posted a $2,500 bond in the early morning of Feb. 3 and was subsequently released from custody.

The soap star informed law enforcement that he snatched his girlfriend’s phone because he suspected she was secretly recording an argument they were having at the time of the incident. Deidrick’s partner denied recording him in her account to the police. She additionally claimed that she was “cowered in a corner” during their argument and that the “Days of Our Lives” actor grabbed her in a “bear hug” from behind and then forcibly took her phone out of her hand.

Deidrick alleged to law enforcement that his girlfriend had wrapped her hands around his neck at some point during their argument, though officers did not note any evidence of that kind of physical contact. Deidrick’s girlfriend said that she “demanded her phone back” in order to call the police out of fear for her safety. The actor allegedly only returned her phone to her after she agreed to move out of their home that very day.

In the years since he left “Days of Our Lives,” Deidrick has had a recurring role as Max Parish on the CW TV series “In the Dark.” He has also had guest spots on shows like “Body of Proof,” “Revolution,” “Teen Wolf,” and “Now Apocalypse,” as well as roles in films like “The Friendly,” “A Very Merry Bridesmaid,” and “Wedding Season.”