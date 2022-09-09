East Coast fans of “Days of Our Lives” were not happy that the final few moments of the last episode to air on NBC was interrupted on Friday by a live speech from King Charles following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“I understand that the queen died and it’s a big deal…in Europe. But we are not a monarchy. We actually revolted against it. So we don’t need 24/7 coverage when Days of Our Lives is airing their last episode ever on NBC,” tweeted one irate U.S. fan — in all caps.

Someone else tweeted, “This final episode of Days of Our Lives to ever air on NBC is disappointing. We aren’t British. Give it a rest!”

Chris Bedell wrote, “So disrespectful of NBC to interrupt Days of our Lives on its last day on regular tv for non breaking news! Completely disrespectful! Cable news exists for a reason!”

Another fan observed that these kind of news interruptions won’t happen on Peacock: “You know what I’m not going to miss Days of Our Lives on NBC Interruption after Interruption after Interruption at least on peacock we get to see the whole hour.”

Thursday’s episode was also bumped for live coverage of the queen’s death. NBC reran it at 3 a.m. Friday.

The long-running soap, which debuted on the network in 1965, moves to NBC’s streaming service Peacock on Monday. Viewers will need a Peacock Premium subscription to watch.

“NBC Daily News” will now air in the old “Days of Our Lives” time slot.

Reps for NBC and Peacock did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

