‘Days of Our Lives’ Renewed for 2 More Years at NBC

“Days of Our Lives” has been picked up for two more seasons at NBC, the network announced Tuesday. The long-running daytime soap, which is currently airing its 56th season, will now run through Season 58.

The renewal comes about a year after the show was forced to temporarily halt production due to the coronavirus pandemic. Production on Season 56 resumed last fall under new safety guidelines and wrapped back in April as NBC and producers Corday Productions and Sony Pictures Television worked out a deal for renewal.

“Day of Our Lives” has seen several major cast departures in the last year, including Melissa Reeves, Kristian Alfonso, Greg Vaughan and Victoria Konefal.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring our loyal fans two more seasons of ‘Days of our Lives’ and continue what has been an absolutely remarkable achievement in television,” Michael Sluchan, executive vice president of scripted series and kids programming for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said. “A big thank you to Ken Corday and the cast and crew for their incredible passion for storytelling that continues to reach new generations of viewers.”

“After more than 55 years of bringing drama, adventure and romance to screens around the world, we are thrilled and honored to carry on the “Days of our Lives” legacy for another two years,” executive producer Ken Corday said. “We are thankful to NBC for their enduring commitment to the show and grateful to continue this wonderful journey with our fans for years to come.”

“We are incredibly proud of the work being done by Ken Corday, the cast and crew. They continue to tell bold stories through these iconic characters captivating audiences around the world,” Steve Kent, senior executive vice president of programming for Sony Pictures Television, added. “We are thrilled to continue the legacy of ‘Days of our Lives’ and for viewers to enjoy two more seasons.”

Corday is the executive producer with co-executive Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati is the head writer.