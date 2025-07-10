Daytime Emmy Nominations 2025: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Leads With 19

Nominations for the 2025 Daytime Emmys were announced on Thursday morning, and it was a good day for “The Young and the Restless.”

CBS led the pack in recognition for a single program with 19 nods for “Y&R.” These nominations include Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series and 10 performance nominations.

Joining “The Young and the Restless” in the Outstanding Daytime Drama Series are the two runners-up for total nominations: soaps “General Hospital” (ABC) and “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock). “GH” earned 16 nominations, with 10 of them being performance noms, while “Days” received 13 nods, with eight performance nominations.

“Days of Our Lives” was the only of those three shows to receive acting nominations in the Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series category — a new award added to this year’s ceremony. Eligible nominees must have appeared on their series for no more than two years, and they must have had a speaking role in at least one multi-episode arc.

Outstanding Regional Content in a Daytime Genre was also added to the show, though the category will not be Emmy Award-eligible; winners will instead receive a crystal pillar for their regional work. Elsewhere, Outstanding Culinary Series has been split into two new categories: Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series and Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series. Likewise, Outstanding Travel, Nature and Adventure Program has been divided into Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program and Outstanding Nature and Science Program.

“We’re excited to recognize the exceptional individuals and teams who make daytime television great every year and in some cases, every day,” Adam Sharp, President and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, said in a statement. “As the Daytime landscape continues to expand, we’re excited to introduce new categories to recognize the boundary-pushing work being done, and we’re enthusiastic to convene with and celebrate the whole Daytime community in one ceremony.”

The 52nd Annual Daytime Emmys will be held Friday, Oct. 17, in Pasadena. The full list of nominees can be found below:

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

“Days of our Lives” | Peacock

“General Hospital” | ABC

“The Young and the Restless” | CBS (Sony Pictures Television)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES

“The Drew Barrymore Show” | CBS Media Ventures

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” | Warner Brothers Television Distribution (JHUD Productions / Warner Bros. Unscripted Television / Telepictures)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” | NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

“Live with Kelly and Mark” | Disney Entertainment Distribution

“The View” | ABC

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

“Access Hollywood” | NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

“E! News” | E! Entertainment

“Entertainment Tonight” | CBS Media Ventures

“Extra” | Warner Brothers Television Distribution (Warner Bros. Unscripted Television / Telepictures)

OUTSTANDING CULINARY INSTRUCTIONAL SERIES

“Be My Guest with Ina Garten” | Food Network (Pacific Productions)

“Delicious Miss Brown” | Food Network (FRANK.)

“Emeril Cooks” | Roku (Marquee Brands)

“Lidia’s Kitchen” | PBS (Tavola Productions)

“Selena + Restaurant” | Food Network (July Moon Productions / Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC))

OUTSTANDING CULINARY CULTURAL SERIES

“BBQ High” | Magnolia Network (Hit + Run)

“Chasing Flavor with Carla Hall” | HBO / Max (Max / Fremantle’s Original Productions)

“Ingrediente: Mexico” | Amazon Prime Video

“TrueSouth” | ESPN / ABC / SEC Network (Bluefoot Entertainment)

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

“America’s Court with Judge Kevin Ross” | Entertainment Studios (Allen Media Group)

“Divorce Court” | FOX

“Hot Bench” | CBS Media Ventures

“Judy Justice” | Amazon Prime Video (Amazon MGM Studios / Sox Entertainment)

“Justice For The People with Judge Milian” | Entertainment Studios (Allen Media Group)

“We The People with Judge Lauren Lake” | Entertainment Studios (Allen Media Group)

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL AND ADVENTURE PROGRAM

“Expedition Unknown” | Discovery Channel (Ping Pong Productions)

“Field Trip with Curtis Stone” (Hong Kong) | PBS (Sunny Side Up Productions)

“The Good Road” | PBS (Good All Over)

“How I Got Here” | BYUtv (FORTÉ Entertainment)

“Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out” | PBS

“Mexico Made With Love” | PBS (Symbio Studios)

OUTSTANDING SCIENCE AND NATURE PROGRAM

“Living with Leopards” | Netflix (Wild Space / Natural History Film Unit Botswana / Freeborne Media / Netflix)

“National Parks: USA” | National Geographic (Stronghold Studios, LLC)

“The Secret Lives of Animals” | Apple TV+

“Secret Lives of Orangutans” | Netflix (Silverback Films)

“Secrets of the Neanderthals” | Netflix (BBC Studios)

The cast of “The Young and the Restless” (Credit: Bill Inoshita/ CBS Broadcasting)

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

“Dime Como Hacerlo” | Roku (The Old House Productions)

“The Fixers” | BYUtv

“Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse” | Magnolia Network (Blind Nil)

“Going Home with Tyler Cameron” | Amazon Prime Video (Amazon MGM Studios / High Noon Entertainment)

“Married to Real Estate” | HGTV

“Martha Gardens” | Roku (Marquee Brands)

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

“George to the Rescue” | NBC

“Hack Your Health” (The Secrets of Your Gut) | Netflix (Tremolo Productions)

“Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward” | NBC (Hearst Media Production Group)

“Homegrown” | Magnolia Network (Eclipse Creative)

“You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment” | Netflix (Netflix / OPS / The Vogt Foundation)

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

“Black Barbie” | Netflix (shondalandmedia)

“Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame” | PBS (Bright Blue Media Group)

“Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter” | IFC (The Hollywood Reporter)

“The Swift Effect” | Peacock

“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” | PBS

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL

“Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter” (An “Entertainment Tonight” Special) | CBS

“Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés” | Amazon Prime Video (Film 45 / Amazon MGM Studios / José Andrés Media)

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” | ABC (Film 45 / EverWonder Studio / Yellow Shoes Studio)

“98th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” | NBC (Silent House Productions)

“Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers” | PBS (Steven Latham Productions)

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM PROGRAM

“Ballin’ Out” | Outsports

“Billboard Presents” | Billboard.com

“Catalyst” | LinkedIn News

“Eat This With Yara” (The Chef Preserving Gaza’s Cuisine Amid a Genocide) | AJ+

“Live Like A Champion” | Healthline (Lucky Tiger Productions)

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman — “The Young and the Restless” | CBS

Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott — “The Young and the Restless” | CBS

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson — “The Young and the Restless” | CBS

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis — “General Hospital” | ABC

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers — “The Young and the Restless” | CBS

Laura Wright as Carly Spencer — “General Hospital” | ABC

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott — “The Young and the Restless” | CBS

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black — “Days of our Lives” | Peacock

Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark — “Days of our Lives” | Peacock

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis — “Days of our Lives” | Peacock

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri — “General Hospital” | ABC

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton — “Days of our Lives” | Peacock

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra — “The Young and the Restless” | CBS

Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos Davis — “General Hospital” | ABC

Emily O’Brien as Theresa Donovan — “Days of our Lives” | Peacock

Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins Abbott — “The Young and the Restless” | CBS

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Tajh Bellow as TJ Ashford — “General Hospital” | ABC

Blake Berris as Everett Lynch — “Days of our Lives” | Peacock

Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti — “The Young and the Restless” | CBS

Gregory Harrison as Gregory Chase — “General Hospital” | ABC

Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer — “General Hospital” | ABC

OUTSTANDING EMERGING TALENT IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Olivia d’Abo as Fifi Garrett — “The Bay” | Popstar! TV (LANY Entertainment / SheMogul Entertainment)

AnnaLynne McCord as Cat Greene — “Days of our Lives” | Peacock

Ashley Puzemis as Holly Jonas — “Days of our Lives” | Peacock

Christian Weissmann as Remy Pryce — “The Bold and the Beautiful” | CBS

Lisa Yamada as Luna Nozawa — “The Bold and the Beautiful” | CBS

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten — “The Young and the Restless” | CBS

Clint Howard as Tom Starr — “The Bold and the Beautiful” | CBS

Jacqueline Lopez as Blaze — “General Hospital” | ABC

Alley Mills as Heather Webber — “General Hospital” | ABC

Valarie Pettiford as Amy Lewis — “The Young and the Restless” | CBS

Avery Kristen Pohl as Esme Prince — “General Hospital” | ABC

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST

Drew Barrymore — “The Drew Barrymore Show” | CBS Media Ventures

Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb — “TODAY with Hoda and Jenna” | NBC

Kelly Clarkson — “The Kelly Clarkson Show” | NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa — “Live with Kelly and Mark” | Disney Entertainment Distribution

Jennifer Hudson — “The Jennifer Hudson Show” | Warner Brothers Television Distribution

Drew Barrymore and Demi Moore on “The Drew Barrymore Show” (CBS Studios)

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Kardea Brown — “Delicious Miss Brown” | Food Network

Joanna Gaines — “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines” | Magnolia Network (Blind Nil)

Ina Garten — “Be My Guest with Ina Garten” | Food Network

Emeril Lagasse — “Emeril Cooks” — Roku (Marquee Brands)

Michael Symon — “Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out” | Food Network

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PERSONALITY — DAILY

Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith and Nischelle Turner — “Entertainment Tonight” | CBS Media Ventures

Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez — “Access Hollywood” | NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Star Jones, Corey Jovan — “Divorce Court” | FOX

Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose and Judge Judy Sheindlin — “Judy Justice” — Amazon Prime Video (Amazon MGM Studios / Sox Entertainment)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PERSONALITY — NON-DAILY

Sir David Attenborough — “Secret Lives of Orangutans” | Netflix (Silverback Films)

Brad Bestelink — “Living with Leopards” | Netflix (Wild Space / Natural History Film Unit Botswana / Freeborne Media / Netflix)

Andi Sweeney Blanco, Courtney Dober, Rob North and Kirin Stone — “The Fixers” | BYUtv

Anthony Mackie — “Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast” | National Geographic (Nutopia)

Martha Stewart — “Martha Gardens” | Roku (Marquee Brands)

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

“Days of our Lives” | Peacock

“General Hospital” | ABC

“The Young and the Restless” | CBS

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

“Black Barbie” | Netflix (shondalandmedia)

“Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini” | PBS (Georgia Pellegrini Media Group, Inc.)

“National Parks: USA” | National Geographic (Stronghold Studios, LLC)

“Secret Lives of Orangutans” | Netflix (Silverback Films)

“Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers” | PBS (Steven Latham Productions)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

“Days of our Lives” | Peacock

“General Hospital” | ABC

“The Young and the Restless” | CBS

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

“Living with Leopards” | Netflix (Wild Space / Natural History Film Unit Botswana / Freeborne Media / Netflix)

“Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild” | NBC (Hearst Media Production Group)

“The Secret Lives of Animals” | Apple TV+

“Secret Lives of Orangutans” | Netflix (Silverback Films)

“Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast” | National Geographic (Nutopia)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” | ABC (Film 45 / EverWonder Studio / Yellow Shoes Studio)

“The Drew Barrymore Show” | CBS Media Ventures

“The Good Road” | PBS (Good All Over)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” | NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

“The Wizard of Paws” | BYUtv (Vox Media Studios / The Dodo / Nomadica Films)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

“Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors” | Netflix

“National Parks: USA” | National Geographic (Stronghold Studios, LLC)

“The Secret Lives of Animals” | Apple TV+

“Secret Lives of Orangutans” | Netflix (Silverback Films)

“Secrets of the Neanderthals” | Netflix (BBC Studios)

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” | ABC (Film 45 / EverWonder Studio / Yellow Shoes Studio)

“The Drew Barrymore Show” | CBS Media Ventures

“Neighbours” | Amazon Prime Video (Amazon MGM Studios / FremantleMedia Limited)

“The View” | ABC

“The Young and the Restless” | CBS

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Living with Leopards” | Netflix (Wild Space / Natural History Film Unit Botswana / Freeborne Media / Netflix)

“Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors” | Netflix

“National Parks: USA” | National Geographic (Stronghold Studios, LLC)

“The Secret Lives of Animals” | Apple TV+

“Secret Lives of Orangutans” | Netflix (Silverback Films)

OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

“Hack Your Health” (The Secrets of Your Gut) | Netflix (Tremolo Productions)

“Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors” | Netflix

“The Secret Lives of Animals” | Apple TV+

“Secret Lives of Orangutans” | Netflix (Silverback Films)

“Secrets of the Neanderthals” | Netflix (BBC Studios)

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” | ABC (Film 45 / EverWonder Studio / Yellow Shoes Studio)

“The Fixers” | BYUtv

“How I Got Here” | BYUtv (FORTÉ Entertainment)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” | NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

“Resurrected Rides” | Netflix (Bright Bay Creative)

Laura Wright in “General Hospital” (Photo Credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” | NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

“The Talk” | CBS

“The View” | ABC

“The Young and the Restless” | CBS

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

“Hack Your Health” (The Secrets of Your Gut) | Netflix (Tremolo Productions)

“Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out” | PBS

“Living with Leopards” | Netflix (Wild Space / Natural History Film Unit Botswana / Freeborne Media / Netflix)

“National Parks: USA” | National Geographic (Stronghold Studios, LLC)

“The Secret Lives of Animals” | Apple TV+

“Secret Lives of Orangutans” | Netflix (Silverback Films)

“Secrets of the Neanderthals” | Netflix (BBC Studios)

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

“Days of our Lives” | Peacock

“The Drew Barrymore Show” | CBS Media Ventures

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” | NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

“The View” | ABC

“The Young and the Restless” | CBS

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

“Car Masters: Rust to Riches” | Netflix (MAK Pictures)

“The Drew Barrymore Show” | CBS Media Ventures

“Hack Your Health” (The Secrets of Your Gut) | Netflix (Tremolo Productions)

“Reconnecting Roots” | PBS (lilDRAGON)

“Tex Mex Motors” | Netflix (MAK Pictures)

OUTSTANDING CASTING

“Days of our Lives” | Peacock

“General Hospital” | ABC

“Making Good” | BYUtv

“Start Up” | PBS (Arcadius Productions)

“The Young and the Restless” | CBS

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

“The Drew Barrymore Show” | CBS Media Ventures

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” | NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

“Live with Kelly and Mark” | Disney Entertainment Distribution

“Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors” | Netflix

“The Young and the Restless” | CBS

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

“The Drew Barrymore Show” | CBS Media Ventures

“General Hospital” | ABC

“Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors” | Netflix

“Sherri” | Debmar-Mercury

“The Young and the Restless” | CBS

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

“The Bold and the Beautiful” | CBS

“The Drew Barrymore Show” | CBS Media Ventures

“General Hospital” | ABC

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” | Warner Brothers Television Distribution

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” | NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

“Secrets of the Neanderthals” | Netflix

“Sherri” | Debmar-Mercury

OUTSTANDING REGIONAL CONTENT IN A DAYTIME GENRE

“Chicagoland’s Best Bites” | WMAQ-TV (Chicago/Midwest Chapter)

“createid | SARA: A Life in Dreams and Symbols” | Idaho Public Television (Northwest Chapter)

“Danzando para Sanar” | WWDT-TV (Suncoast Chapter)

“Hidden Homicide” | WGN-TV (Chicago/Midwest Chapter)

“Relish” | Twin Cities PBS (Upper Midwest Chapter)

The 52nd Annual Daytime Emmys will be held on Friday, Oct. 17.