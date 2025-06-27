MSNBC’s ‘The Sing Sing Chronicles’ Takes Top Prize on Night 2 of News and Docs Emmys

On night two of the 46th News & Documentary Emmy Awards Thursday night, MSNBC took home the night’s biggest prize, Best Documentary, for “The Sing Sing Chronicles.”

But at the ceremony focused on documentary programming, National Geographic led all winners with six award, taking home Outstanding Historical Documentary and Outstanding Nature Documentary among others. Netflix followed, with two programming wins (Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary and Outstanding Investigative Documentary) and two craft wins (Outstanding Cinematography — Documentary and Outstanding Light Direction — Documentary).

PBS historically does well on the second night of the annual ceremony, often leading the pack in documentary programming with series like “Frontline,” “POV” and “Independent Lens.” Tonight’s two documentary programming wins brought the network’s two total to 19 this decade. They also saw three Gold/Silver Circle inductees — this amid President Donald Trump’s calls to cut the network’s funding.

Jon Else received the night’s Lifetime Achievement Award for documentary, presented by ITVS President and CEO Carrie Lozano. Else is a four-time Emmy nominee for his work as a documentary director, writer and cinematographer on projects such as “Yosemite: The Fate Of Heaven” and “America’s Endangered Species: Don’t Say Good-bye”. Else follows Alex Gibney, who was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024, and Barbara Kopple, who was recognized in 2023. “Today” journalist Al Roker received a Lifetime Achievement Award for news during the ceremony’s first night.

This year’s Gold Circle inductees for documentary were filmmakers Michael Kirk (PBS Frontline and Kirk Documentary Group), Gordon Quinn (Kartemquin Films) and Marcia Smith (Firelight Media). The night’s documentary Silver Circle inductees included were producer/writer/director Gemma Cubero del Barrio (PBS) and editor Aljernon Tunsil (PBS and Firelight Films).

Below, read the complete list of winners for Night 2 of the 46th News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

Best Documentary

“The Sing Sing Chronicles”

MSNBC

Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary

“Madu”

Disney+

Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary

“We Will Dance Again”

Paramount+

Outstanding Social Issue Documentary

“Two American Families: 1991-2024”

FRONTLINE

PBS

Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary

“The Sixth”

A24

Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary

“Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy”

Netflix

Outstanding Investigative Documentary

“American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders”

Netflix

Outstanding Historical Documentary

“Tsunami: Race Against Time”

National Geographic

Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary

“Hunt for the Oldest DNA”

NOVA

PBS

Outstanding Nature Documentary

“Paul Nicklen & Cristina Mittermeier: Win or Die”

Photographer

National Geographic

Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary

“The Trust vs. Alex Jones”

HBO | Max

Outstanding Short Documentary

“The Dirty Business of Monkey Laundering”

Bloomberg Investigates

Bloomberg

Outstanding Writing — Documentary

“Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story”

National Geographic

Writer Charlie Hamilton James

Outstanding Research — Documentary

“The Grab”

Center for Investigative Reporting Studios

Researchers McKenzie Funk, Nathan Halverson, JoeBill Muñoz, Mallory Newman, Amanda Pike, David Ritsher, Emma C. Schwartz, Yinuo Shi

Outstanding Direction — Documentary

“Frida”

Prime Video

Director Carla Gutiérrez

Outstanding Cinematography — Documentary

“Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough”

Netflix

Directors of Photography Kevin Flay, Hugo Kitching

Camerapeople James Aldred, Luke Barnett, Ralph Bower, Duncan Brake, Tavish Campbell, Rod Clarke, Ben Cunningham, Filipe Deandre, Adam Horder, Deidre Leowinata, Katie Mayhew, Sam Meyrick, Roger Munns, Duncan Parker, Robin Smith, Romilly Spiers, Gavin Thurston, Darren West, Mark Yates

Outstanding Editing — Documentary

“Blink”

National Geographic

Editors Ryan Mullins, Miranda Yousef

Associate Editor Rachelle Hamilton

Outstanding Graphic Design — Documentary

“Omnivore”

Apple TV+

Designer Margherita Premuroso

Lead Designer Sky Bird

Animators Steven Do, Cindy SooHoo, Trix Taylor

Creative Lead Benjamin Woodlock

Designer/Animator Steve Biggert

Graphics Editors Rachel Fowler, Javier Gonzales

Outstanding Music Composition — Documentary

“Endurance”

National Geographic

Composer Daniel Pemberton

Outstanding Sound — Documentary

“Earthsounds”

Apple TV+

Sound Recordist Marc Anderson

Sound Editors Jonny Crew, Tom Mercer, Tim Owens, Luke O’Connell, Owen Peters, Owen Shirley

Dubbing Mixer Graham Wild

Foley Artist Paul Ackerman, Rory Joseph, Myles Ackerman Smith

Foley Editor Ellie Bowler

Sound Supervisor Kate Hopkins

Outstanding Lighting Direction — Documentary

“Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial”

Netflix

Director of Photography Jeff Hutchens

Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design — Documentary

“You’re Being Lied To About Voter Fraud. Here’s the Truth.”

The New York Times Opinion

Creative Director Neil Makhija

Art Director Jim Batt, Kim Bookbinder, Molly Crabapple

Outstanding Promotional Announcement — Documentary

“Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story”

National Geographic

Executive Producer Chris Spencer

Creative Director Nicole Strong

Producers Michael Knopf, Mihaela Muhtarova

Design Director Carla Daeninckx

Editor Martin Wrench

Executive Creative Director Andrew Snook

Project Manager Isabella Alonzo

Senior Writer/Producer David Numbers

Outstanding Regional Documentary

“The Holly”

Rocky Mountain Public Media

Director/Producer Julian Rubinstein

Producers Dia Sokol Svage, Donnie I. Betts