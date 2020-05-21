‘General Hospital,’ ‘Days of Our Lives,’ ‘The Young and the Restless’ Lead Daytime Emmys Nominations

The long-running daytime series “General Hospital,” “Days of Our Lives” and “The Young and the Restless” led all programs in nominations for the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Thursday.

ABC’s “General Hospital” had 23 nominations to lead the field, followed closely by NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” with 22 and CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” with 21. The only other program to hit double digits in nominations was CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful,” with 13.

Those four shows were the nominees in the Outstanding Drama Series category, with Outstanding Digital Drama Series consisting of “After Forever,” “The Bay the Series,” “DARK/WEB,” “Eastsiders” and “Studio City.”

Also Read: All the Awards Shows That Have Been Canceled, Postponed or Made Rule Changes Because of Coronavirus

Among daytime talk shows, “The View” received eight nominations, with “The Kelly Clarkson Show” receiving seven, “The Talk” six and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” five.

In the Outstanding Game Show category, “Jeopardy!” received its record 36th nomination; it also leads all shows with 16 wins in the category.

Nominations were announced in 100 different categories, with more than 200 different shows being singled out. Shows that aired during calendar year 2019 were eligible.

CBS led all networks with 57 nominations, followed by Amazon Prime Video with 55, NBC with 43, Netflix with 40 and ABC with 38. Various syndicated shows received 52.

Also Read: Daytime Emmys Rescheduled for June 26 as Virtual Ceremony

Individual nominations went to Valerie Bertinelli, Frankie Celenza, Giada De Laurentiis, Ina Garten and Rachael Ray for Outstanding Culinary Host; Wayne Brady, Steve Harvey, Alfonso Ribeiro, Pat Sajak and Alex Trebek for Outstanding Game Show Host; and Kelly Clarkson, Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Maury Povich and the hosts of “GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke” (Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer) and “The Talk” (Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond) for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

The Daytime Emmys are open to shows that air between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m., as well as digital and syndicated programming of similar content.

The full list of nominees is available at the NATAS website.

Winners in select categories will be announced on a two-hour primetime special on CBS on Friday, June 26, with winners and guests participating remotely. Additional winners will be revealed on social media at the same time, with other categories being announced at a separate ceremony in July.

Originally, the Daytime Emmys ceremony and the Creative Arts Daytime Emmys were scheduled to have taken place on June 12-14 in Pasadena, but those shows were postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.