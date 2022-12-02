How ‘Sherri’ and Other First-Year Daytime Talk Shows Stack Up in the Ratings | Chart

A look at the season-to-date averages of the new and returning talk shows

And among the new shows that have launched this fall, there’s a clear winner: Debmar-Mercury’s “Sherri” starring former “View” co-host Sherri Shepherd.

The syndicated daytime talk show landscape has seen some big changes since the ending of shows from veterans Ellen DeGeneres and Wendy Williams earlier this year.

Shepherd’s syndicated talker, which took over most of the time slots occupied by “The Wendy Williams Show” (on which she was a frequent guest host last season) is sitting above the rookie pack with a 0.7 season-to-date household rating, representing about 1 million viewers a day, according to Nielsen Media. In the all-important demo of women aged 25-54, it’s notching a 0.4.

For comparison, “Sherri” is competitive with veteran talkers such as “Dr. Phil,” who draws 0.45 in that same key demo. And in the household ratings, she’s also outperforming veterans like Tamron Hall (0.67), Rachael Ray (0.66) and Maury Povich (0.47).

Among other new daytime shows, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is averaging a 0.6 season-to-date household rating and 907,000 viewers a day, with 0.3 rating in the female 25-54 demo.

“Karamo,” starring former MTV “Real World” and Netflix “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown, seems to be struggling to find an audience, coming in last among the new talk shows debuting this season with a 0.4 household rating and 576,000 viewers a day.

Meanwhile, the sophomore season of “The Drew Barrymore Show” has seen roughly 60% growth year over year, netting a season-to-date household rating of 0.8, with about 1.2 million viewers a day.

Veteran syndicated shows “Live With Kelly and Ryan” and “Dr. Phil” sit atop the entire pack of daytime talk series with season-to-date household ratings of 1.54 (2.2 million viewers) and 1.35 (1.9 million viewers), respectively.

Beyond syndicated series but among the daytime talk genre, ABC’s political gabfest “The View” is drawing season-to-date household rating of 1.54 (2.2 million viewers), while NBC’s “Today With Hoda and Jenna” is drawing a 1.06 rating (1.5 million viewers) and CBS’ revamped “The Talk” has a 0.93 rating (1.3 million viewers).