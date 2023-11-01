DC Extended Universe Heads to Netflix in December

The DC Extended Universe is nearing its end with James Gunn’s reboot on its way, but fans of the 2010s superhero film series will soon be able to enjoy eight of its installments on Netflix.

Among the films that will be added to the streaming service on December 1 are Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel” and “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” Patty Jenkins’ pair of “Wonder Woman” films, both “Suicide Squad” films from directors David Ayer and James Gunn, the Harley Quinn spinoff “Birds of Prey,” and the theatrical version of “Justice League.”

Man of Steel

Batman v. Superman

Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Justice League

Birds of Prey

Wonder Woman: 1984

The Suicide Squad



Take a journey through the DC Extended Universe when these films hit Netflix on December 1! pic.twitter.com/UM7OdzdHgv — Netflix (@netflix) November 1, 2023

There are some notable exceptions, including Zack Snyder’s version of “Justice League,” which was released on Max in 2021 and remains on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service. Also staying on Max is James Wan’s “Aquaman,” which will be getting a sequel in December.

That sequel, titled “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” will be the final installment of the DC Extended Universe, which began with “Man of Steel” in 2013. After that, DC will take a yearlong break before getting a reboot with “Superman: Legacy” in summer 2025.

Directed by James Gunn, who is also the co-CEO of DC Studios and the creative head of the rebooted universe, “Superman: Legacy” will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent early in his career as Superman and as a reporter at the Daily Planet, with Rachel Brosnahan playing Lois Lane.

Other projects in development by DC Studios include “Swamp Thing” directed by James Mangold” and “The Brave and the Bold,” a film focused on Batman’s family of allies directed by Andy Muschietti.